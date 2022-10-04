EUREKA, Calif. — At Tuesday's Eureka City Council meeting, officials discussed revisiting the Dolbeer and W Street one-way proposal. On Sept. 27, Eureka City Council narrowly rejected the idea to turn those streets into one-way roads by a 3-2 vote after numerous members of the public expressed concerns regarding the safety and efficiency of a one-way street near Washington Elementary. Councilmember Kim Bergel told North Coast News the city wants to discuss how the project can be reconsidered with an emphasis on safety for kids around Washington Elementary. The city plans on bringing this proposal up at the Eureka City Schools meeting on Thursday.

