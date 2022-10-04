Read full article on original website
Eureka City Manager reacts to school board opposing one-way project
EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday's night Eureka City Schools board meeting, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided trustees with a presentation on one-way project options near Washington Elementary School. Trustees questioned the safety of the plan for students and proceeded to oppose the project as a whole. "They've made...
Some Humboldt County sample ballots containing error in Measure Q wording
FERNDALE, Calif. — Some Humboldt county voters should keep an eye on their sample ballots for an error in one of the measures. The error is in the impartial analysis of Measure Q, a Ferndale United School District bond. It reads, "an annual tax obligation of 21 dollars under this measure" when it should read, "an annual tax obligation of "210 dollars under this measure".
County of Humboldt offices closed on Monday
EUREKA, Calif. — The County of Humboldt Offices will be closed next Monday, Oct. 10, while they undergo mandatory training. Humboldt County employees will have an all-hands training day, focusing on subjects like diversity, equity, inclusion, workplace safety, and sexual harassment. The Humboldt County Superior Court will remain open...
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson releases report, alleges city investigation was biased
ARCATA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson alleges a recent investigation into claims he sexually harassed a city staff member is biased. On Tuesday, Watson released a report of his own conducted by Baker Street Investigations (BSI), who he hired to look at the initial investigation by Karen Kramer of Kramer Workplace Investigations (KWI) against him.
City of Eureka set to revisit one-way street proposal at future meeting
EUREKA, Calif. — At Tuesday's Eureka City Council meeting, officials discussed revisiting the Dolbeer and W Street one-way proposal. On Sept. 27, Eureka City Council narrowly rejected the idea to turn those streets into one-way roads by a 3-2 vote after numerous members of the public expressed concerns regarding the safety and efficiency of a one-way street near Washington Elementary. Councilmember Kim Bergel told North Coast News the city wants to discuss how the project can be reconsidered with an emphasis on safety for kids around Washington Elementary. The city plans on bringing this proposal up at the Eureka City Schools meeting on Thursday.
Humboldt County still above the $6 gas average
EUREKA, Calif. — While gas continues to have a slight decrease across the state, it still remains above the $6 per gallon average. According to the AAA gas map for the state, the state remains at an average of $6.39 a gallon. Humboldt County is no different. The county...
Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees oppose one-way streets near Washington Elementary
EUREKA, Calif. — During Thursday's Eureka City Schools' meeting, the Board of trustees passed a motion declaring they are "adamantly" opposed to the one-way project near Washington Elementary School. Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided the school district' with a presentation on the one-way proposal on Dolbeer and Chester...
How you can help the City of Eureka spend $75K
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is hosting three meetings in the coming weeks where select community members will get the chance to weigh in on how $75,000 of the local budget is spent. This process, known as participatory budgeting, is a democratic process that gives Eureka residents...
Humboldt County reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations
EUREKA, Calif. — Today, Humboldt County Public Health reported two residents have died as a result of COVID-19-related complications in the last seven days. One of the residents was in their 60s and the other was in their 70s. According to health officials, two more individuals have been hospitalized recently: a resident in their 50s and one aged 80 or older.
Prescribed burn planned by Cal Fire just 5 miles east of Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire is alerting the public about a controlled burn that is set to take place in Humboldt County. Cal Fire says the burn will take place 5 miles East of Bridgeville if weather permits. It's all a part of Cal Fire's prescribed burn program that...
California's largest state tax refund in history to hit bank accounts soon
EUREKA, CA — Tax relief payments will soon be sent to millions of Californians to lighten the blow of inflation. Those eligible may receive payments as soon as Friday. Governor Gavin Newsom says this is the state's largest tax refund history. The payments look to relieve those feeling the...
Explosive device causes many to evacuate in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A possible explosive device was reported in Willow Creek on Tuesday that turned out to be a live improvised device, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. This occurred around 7:40 p.m. on the 39000 block of State Highway 299. The person who reported the...
Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa
HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
Cal Fire controlled burn set for Oct. 6 near Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — A controlled burn managed by the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Eaton Roughs Ranch five miles east of Bridgeville and one mile northwest of Dinsmore. If the weather permits for the burn, the fire will take place at...
