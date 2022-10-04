ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Eureka City Manager reacts to school board opposing one-way project

EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday's night Eureka City Schools board meeting, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided trustees with a presentation on one-way project options near Washington Elementary School. Trustees questioned the safety of the plan for students and proceeded to oppose the project as a whole. "They've made...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Some Humboldt County sample ballots containing error in Measure Q wording

FERNDALE, Calif. — Some Humboldt county voters should keep an eye on their sample ballots for an error in one of the measures. The error is in the impartial analysis of Measure Q, a Ferndale United School District bond. It reads, "an annual tax obligation of 21 dollars under this measure" when it should read, "an annual tax obligation of "210 dollars under this measure".
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

County of Humboldt offices closed on Monday

EUREKA, Calif. — The County of Humboldt Offices will be closed next Monday, Oct. 10, while they undergo mandatory training. Humboldt County employees will have an all-hands training day, focusing on subjects like diversity, equity, inclusion, workplace safety, and sexual harassment. The Humboldt County Superior Court will remain open...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson releases report, alleges city investigation was biased

ARCATA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson alleges a recent investigation into claims he sexually harassed a city staff member is biased. On Tuesday, Watson released a report of his own conducted by Baker Street Investigations (BSI), who he hired to look at the initial investigation by Karen Kramer of Kramer Workplace Investigations (KWI) against him.
ARCATA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
City
Arcata, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
City
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Eureka set to revisit one-way street proposal at future meeting

EUREKA, Calif. — At Tuesday's Eureka City Council meeting, officials discussed revisiting the Dolbeer and W Street one-way proposal. On Sept. 27, Eureka City Council narrowly rejected the idea to turn those streets into one-way roads by a 3-2 vote after numerous members of the public expressed concerns regarding the safety and efficiency of a one-way street near Washington Elementary. Councilmember Kim Bergel told North Coast News the city wants to discuss how the project can be reconsidered with an emphasis on safety for kids around Washington Elementary. The city plans on bringing this proposal up at the Eureka City Schools meeting on Thursday.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County still above the $6 gas average

EUREKA, Calif. — While gas continues to have a slight decrease across the state, it still remains above the $6 per gallon average. According to the AAA gas map for the state, the state remains at an average of $6.39 a gallon. Humboldt County is no different. The county...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

How you can help the City of Eureka spend $75K

EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is hosting three meetings in the coming weeks where select community members will get the chance to weigh in on how $75,000 of the local budget is spent. This process, known as participatory budgeting, is a democratic process that gives Eureka residents...
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keet#Gmail Com#Politics Local#Election Local#Keet Tv#Keet Org#Eureka City Council#Arcata City Council#Fortuna City Council
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations

EUREKA, Calif. — Today, Humboldt County Public Health reported two residents have died as a result of COVID-19-related complications in the last seven days. One of the residents was in their 60s and the other was in their 70s. According to health officials, two more individuals have been hospitalized recently: a resident in their 50s and one aged 80 or older.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Explosive device causes many to evacuate in Willow Creek

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A possible explosive device was reported in Willow Creek on Tuesday that turned out to be a live improvised device, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. This occurred around 7:40 p.m. on the 39000 block of State Highway 299. The person who reported the...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa

HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
HOOPA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire controlled burn set for Oct. 6 near Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — A controlled burn managed by the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Eaton Roughs Ranch five miles east of Bridgeville and one mile northwest of Dinsmore. If the weather permits for the burn, the fire will take place at...
BRIDGEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy