Federal agents join manhunt for serial killer in deadly Stockton shootings
Federal agents have joined the hunt for a serial killer who Stockton police said has gunned down at least six people and wounded another in a city gripped by the slayings. Stockton leaders in a Wednesday community town hall said FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents are among those now part of the growing effort to find the killer or killers, according to news reports, as a reward in the deadly shootings has swelled to $125,000.
Hundreds of janitors strike at Facebook campuses across Bay Area amid impending layoffs
MENLO PARK, Calif. — Hundreds of janitors have been on strike since Tuesday at various Bay Area Meta (Facebook) campuses in anticipation of massive layoffs, demanding that the tech giant hold its janitorial contractor accountable to crafting a new agreement that won’t put more work on the backs of those who remain.
New California law to protect students in foster care. Here’s how it’ll keep them in class
When Betty Williams received calls from a high school vice principal saying her granddaughter was late, she believed the school was looking to build a case and suspend her granddaughter over attendance. Williams’ granddaughter is in foster care and relies on assigned transportation to and from school which occasionally doesn’t...
