Moultrie County, IL

Effingham Radio

Stevens Industries Opens Tot Mate® Central Childcare Facility

Stevens Industries opens childcare facility, Tot Mate® Central, as an added benefit for employees. Stevens Industries President and CEO Todd Wegman announces the opening of Tot Mate® Central, a company-owned childcare facility, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Tot Mate® Central was built as a benefit for Stevens Industries employees to help address the area’s childcare crisis.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Local Educators Participate in ROE #11 Regional Institute

For the first time in over a decade, Central Illinois educators from seven counties gathered to learn together. Nearly 2500 school professionals and over 120 presenters filled the rooms of Charleston High School, Mattoon High School, LIFT, and EIASE to gain knowledge and skills to help increase student achievement. Regional...
CHARLESTON, IL
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Hosts Kubota Partnership Ribbon-Cutting Event

To celebrate Lake Land College’s new partnership with Kubota, representatives from both places participated in a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 4. Students in the Diesel & Ag Power program at Lake Land College now have the option to earn up to eight Kubota Tech Certifications via Kubota equipment and principles incorporated into the existing Diesel & Ag Power courses.
MATTOON, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

New education policy for Illinois Dept. of Corrections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The first day of the new education policy went into effect on Oct. 3 for the Illinois Department of Corrections. The policy officials said the policy write-up is by the Vera Institute of Justice experts. The programs are designed to help address challenges prisoners face completing a two or four-year degree. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
wlip.com

Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit

CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
SPRINGDALE, AR
rps205.com

P-EBT Summer Benefits

RPS 205 families may qualify for a one-time P-EBT payment of $391 per student. The Summer 2022 P-EBT is a temporary state food benefit program offered during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an extension of the School P-EBT benefit programs. Who qualifies?. Students qualify – regardless of family income –if...
foxillinois.com

Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Pritzker, Bailey Talk Crime, COVID In First Gubernatorial Debate

Round one of the Illinois gubernatorial debates is in the books, and Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker was once again on the defensive about his repeated disaster declarations. Pritzker continues to issue disaster declarations even after President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over. Pritzker said a governor’s job is to protect...
ILLINOIS STATE

