Effingham Radio
Stevens Industries Opens Tot Mate® Central Childcare Facility
Stevens Industries opens childcare facility, Tot Mate® Central, as an added benefit for employees. Stevens Industries President and CEO Todd Wegman announces the opening of Tot Mate® Central, a company-owned childcare facility, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Tot Mate® Central was built as a benefit for Stevens Industries employees to help address the area’s childcare crisis.
Effingham Radio
Local Educators Participate in ROE #11 Regional Institute
For the first time in over a decade, Central Illinois educators from seven counties gathered to learn together. Nearly 2500 school professionals and over 120 presenters filled the rooms of Charleston High School, Mattoon High School, LIFT, and EIASE to gain knowledge and skills to help increase student achievement. Regional...
Essence
Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois
The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Hosts Kubota Partnership Ribbon-Cutting Event
To celebrate Lake Land College’s new partnership with Kubota, representatives from both places participated in a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 4. Students in the Diesel & Ag Power program at Lake Land College now have the option to earn up to eight Kubota Tech Certifications via Kubota equipment and principles incorporated into the existing Diesel & Ag Power courses.
New education policy for Illinois Dept. of Corrections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The first day of the new education policy went into effect on Oct. 3 for the Illinois Department of Corrections. The policy officials said the policy write-up is by the Vera Institute of Justice experts. The programs are designed to help address challenges prisoners face completing a two or four-year degree. […]
Effingham Radio
Jasper County to Hold Sealed Bid Auction on Properties Obtained Through Tax Deed Proceedings
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the...
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates
(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter. Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago. Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents […]
Washington Examiner
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open. Applications for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program are open from now until Oct. 21. The application opened Thursday. The $42 million program is funded by the American...
Illinois workers union challenging state’s decision to slash retiree health plan options
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state employees union, AFSCME Council 31, confirmed it filed a grievance challenging the state’s decision to slash retired state workers’ health insurance options to one. After 10 years of the state-administered benefits program, retirees will go from having two or three choices in each county to one for the state. […]
Deadline Nears to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Income and property tax rebate checks that are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan began rolling out last month after receiving initial approval in April. While distribution of the rebates continues, there is still some time left for residents to fill out a form to find out if they're eligible.
Herald & Review
New alpine coaster, the first in Illinois, now open for business in Grafton
A new alpine coaster ride, the only one in Illinois, is now open for business in Grafton. Aerie’s Resort will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for its new ride at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Riders board a two-person sled and reach speeds up to 28 mph as...
wlip.com
Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit
CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
rps205.com
P-EBT Summer Benefits
RPS 205 families may qualify for a one-time P-EBT payment of $391 per student. The Summer 2022 P-EBT is a temporary state food benefit program offered during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an extension of the School P-EBT benefit programs. Who qualifies?. Students qualify – regardless of family income –if...
foxillinois.com
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Provides Update On Fayette Avenue Utility Work
Utility work will continue today at the intersection of Third Street (US 45) and Fayette Avenue. One lane will be closed. After this, work will continue down Fayette to 4th & 5th Street.
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
Effingham Radio
Pritzker, Bailey Talk Crime, COVID In First Gubernatorial Debate
Round one of the Illinois gubernatorial debates is in the books, and Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker was once again on the defensive about his repeated disaster declarations. Pritzker continues to issue disaster declarations even after President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over. Pritzker said a governor’s job is to protect...
