wgxa.tv
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
wgxa.tv
Law enforcement and community faith leaders join forces for Faith and Blue
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In an effort to better promote unity in the community, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and faith leaders gathered in recognition of the national movement known as Faith and Blue, a time where the two sides come together to build bridges and break biases. The effort...
WMAZ
Fun-loving Central Georgia couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Their parents said it would never last, but one Baldwin County couple is proving them wrong. Ted and Patsy Popp are ready to celebrate 70 years together next month. "We had been trying to get married for two years. I would go to the health...
wgxa.tv
Bibb School District open walking path for MLK students
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For students who walk to and from school, pedestrian safety is of utmost importance and the Macon-Bibb County School District is taking measures to address that very issue. A walking path for students of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary has been created, leading from Eastview...
Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue
MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital brings free clinic to Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — The Critter Fixers are inviting you and your pet to a free pop-up clinic happening in Macon. Our Junior Journalist Abigail Brook Goss met with the Critter Fixers to get a scoop on what's in store. Did you know 70 percent of U.S. households own a...
'The Cat Behind the Hat': Rare collection of personal Dr. Seuss works displayed in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you're in downtown Macon this weekend, keep an eye for thing one and thing two, or maybe Horton, who still hears a who. The characters will be featured in a collection of Dr. Seuss art at Gallery West on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The exhibit,...
wgxa.tv
Police: Train hits car in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A train hit a car in Dooly County Friday night. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says the train hit a car on Union Street in the area of the Vienna Police Department. Multiple agencies responded to the accident. The interchange was...
Dublin Kid's Cup fundraiser benefits foster children
DUBLIN, Ga. — This weekend, the Dublin's Kid's Cup will host their first "Wheels and Wings and Other Fun Things Fly in Fundraiser." Kid's Cup is a community closet created as a resource for foster families and other children in need. Kid's Cup started last year and serves 30 counties.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
Victim identified in shooting that happened overnight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. Wayne Fisher, the interim police chief for Warner Robins, says the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts. According to Fisher, officers were called to a verbal altercation at around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday at 1436 Watson Boulevard Apartments. An unknown suspect fired...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
'Everything slowly breaking': Milledgeville park grant denied, but they're trying again
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville is turning to plan b as city leaders say they didn't receive a $4.5 million grant they applied for back in May to improve Central City Park. Some folks around town say it's past time for a change. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha shows...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
As the Georgia National Fair grows, so does the city of Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Every year, the Georgia National Fair brings in new rides, vendors, and foods, but if you go just outside the fairgrounds, the city of Perry keeps bringing in businesses and attractions all year long. "There's more reason than ever to come to Perry. It's absolutely booming...
Macon Habitat for Humanity homeowners celebrate mortgage payoff in 'burning' ceremony
MACON, Ga. — A few homeowners said "So long" to their mortgages Tuesday at the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity's "Mortgage Burning" ceremony. It's part of their Habitat Week 2022. Tuesday's event celebrated 10 homeowners who paid off their mortgages. These homeowners started their Habitat for Humanity journey by...
wgxa.tv
Successful Macon-Bibb deputy operation results in 473 arrests with 700 charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "This detail in some of our small measures has made it a little bit safer for folks to go to the convenience store. Made it a little bit safer for them to live in their neighborhoods now without fear of encountering somebody to rob them or shoot into their homes."
