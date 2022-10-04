ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

Health care is important on both sides of the leash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
wgxa.tv

Bibb School District open walking path for MLK students

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For students who walk to and from school, pedestrian safety is of utmost importance and the Macon-Bibb County School District is taking measures to address that very issue. A walking path for students of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary has been created, leading from Eastview...
13WMAZ

Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue

MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
wgxa.tv

Police: Train hits car in Dooly County

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A train hit a car in Dooly County Friday night. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says the train hit a car on Union Street in the area of the Vienna Police Department. Multiple agencies responded to the accident. The interchange was...
13WMAZ

Dublin Kid's Cup fundraiser benefits foster children

DUBLIN, Ga. — This weekend, the Dublin's Kid's Cup will host their first "Wheels and Wings and Other Fun Things Fly in Fundraiser." Kid's Cup is a community closet created as a resource for foster families and other children in need. Kid's Cup started last year and serves 30 counties.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
13WMAZ

As the Georgia National Fair grows, so does the city of Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Every year, the Georgia National Fair brings in new rides, vendors, and foods, but if you go just outside the fairgrounds, the city of Perry keeps bringing in businesses and attractions all year long. "There's more reason than ever to come to Perry. It's absolutely booming...
