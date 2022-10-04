ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Show Us Your Spirit: Briar Woods High

It's time for Loudoun County students to show us their spirit! The Falcons are taking on the Bulldogs for a battle of two Ashburn teams! FOX 5’s Claire Anderson visited Briar Woods High for a preview of the fun!
ASHBURN, VA
popville.com

“Johnny Rockets has officially opened in the heart of D.C.”

“Johnny Rockets has officially opened in the heart of D.C. at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House. To add a twist to the iconic restaurant’s experience, the all-new location is serving up wings with the co-branded model of sister wing brand Hurricane Grill & Wings, Hurricane Wings. This marks the first co-branded location for both Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings. A grand opening celebration will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 starting at 12 p.m. ET. The first 100 people will receive a free Original Burger and, if you can’t make it for 12 p.m. ET, you can stop by all day and receive a free Original Shake with any purchase.
WASHINGTON, DC
montanarightnow.com

The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

'Ghost Bike' Ceremony, Memorial Group Ride Scheduled For Oxon Hill Grad Killed While Bicycling

A 'Ghost Bike' ceremony has been announced to be held in memory of a devoted bicyclist who tragically lost his life while riding his bike on Indian Head Highway in September. Kaleab Yehenew was struck by a car on Thursday, Sept. 1, and fought for his life for several days before tragically succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, Sept. 4, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
OXON HILL, MD
94.5 KATS

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Five new bakeries in Montgomery County

There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Falafel Places in Washington DC: Make Sure You Try Them

Looking to enjoy some fast food but still want to eat healthy and stick to veggies? Then, falafel would be your best bet. You are lucky that the nation’s capital boasts some fabulous options for you to try this special delight of the Middle Eastern cuisine. Here are the best falafel places in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Village Center Update

Construction has finally begun on the interior of several businesses that are coming soon to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, including Kobe Japan, Boo Boo Pho, and The Joint. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to be opening sometime soon in the center:. Baskin...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
popville.com

“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”

Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala

The 2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala is coming to D.C. this weekend! So the curator and founder of the event, Saletta Coleman, joins Good Day D.C. to give us a preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD

