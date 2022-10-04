Read full article on original website
My Neighbor to Love Coalition to Break Ground on Brainerd Housing Development
Help for the homeless is on the way in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The My Neighbor to Love Coalition is launching a supportive housing development for the homeless. A groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on Jackson Street in Brainerd. The day was chosen because it also happens to be World Homeless Day.
Highway 34 Construction Project Raises Concerns for Lake Country Scenic Byway
Recently, the Lake Country Scenic Byway, which stretches from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and all the way to Walker, has been a source of controversy due to a proposed construction project that would be taking place along Highway 34. The project will take place along 21 miles of Highway...
Golden Apple: Pillager Charter School Rebrands to Central Lakes Adventure School
It’s the same school in Pillager with the same learning opportunities for students, but it now has a new name. Central Lakes Adventure School, formerly the Pillager Area Charter School, serves grades 7-12. It’s not your traditional school, because students take multiple trips to learn about industries and companies within the state and are able to experience hands-on learning.
Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners
In the city of Randall, located in Morrison County, 14 different organizations recently came together to hold one of the largest Forestry Field Days for private landowners the area. All who attended took tours and saw demonstrations on what’s needed to keep forests safe and thriving for humans and wildlife.
Pillager Man Pinned Under Truck in Lake Edward Township
A 31-year-old Pillager man was found unconscious pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township last evening. At approximately 4:17 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck
LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.
Fuel Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting an attempted entry into a business on the 700 block of 28th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Waite Park Police is also reporting 60 gallons of fuel taken from some onsite fuel tanks on the 3000 block of 4th Street South.
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
Road Paving to Take Place Wednesday Through End of Month
Stearns County will be paving in the area of County Road 1, County Road 2, and County Road 17 just west of the Rice bridge starting Wednesday, October 5th. Officials say the area of the project will be blocked off from the public to give the contractors a safe place to work and hopefully get the project done sooner. A detour has been put in place to counteract this.
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
