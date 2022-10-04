Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Millikan Football Coach Romeo Pellum Reinstated
Millikan football coach Romeo Pellum confirmed Thursday afternoon that he’d been reinstated as the Rams coach, following a paid leave during an investigation of the Millikan football program by the Long Beach Unified School District. “I’m back, I’m happy to be back, and we have three games to win...
No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: 5 biggest storylines
The top two teams in the country take the field in Orange County on Friday night.
No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: Count 'em — 76 Division I prospects at Santa Ana Stadium
Every regular season when Mater Dei-Santa Ana and St. John Bosco-Bellflower face off for a Trinity League, the count begins. How many future college players will be on the field at once? They can only play 22 at a time, so these two teams could fill more than three fields at once. LIVE: ...
It's here, No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: 'Let's get ready to rumble'
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Drum roll please. Cue the marching band. Rise for the national anthem. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) versus No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) is at last upon us. The kickoff for the regular season Super Bowl of 2022 high school football is just a few ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 6
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count begins with Thursday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. Our coverage of high school football continues on Friday night on...
Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
KTLA.com
Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story
Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
Chronic Tacos Getting Closer to DTLA with New Pasadena Site
This will only be the eighth location in Los Angeles County
Talon Marks
Stay Gallery hosts exhibit for Cerritos College Alumni
The Stay Gallery hosted a night exhibit for local artist, Cerritos College alumni, Angel Acordagoitia on Oct. 1 for his presentation of “A Black Light Affair.”. The Cerritos College alumni made sure to introduce himself to each guest with a handshake followed by an insight about himself, his background and his exhibit.
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
South Pasadena News
Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena
A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
Talon Marks
College hosts job fair to help students and community
Cerritos College hosted the job fair event on Oct. 4 and around 100 students showed up to see the jobs that were available. Many companies showed out for the job fair with Amazon, FedEx, Costco, Chase Bank and Porto’s Bakery & Cafe just to name a few. Lizette Gonzalez,...
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
howafrica.com
Another Rapper Fatally Shot In Los Angeles In Just Weeks
Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce was fatally shot while he was walking home and talking on the phone with his pregnant wife. His killing comes a few weeks after the shooting deaths of two other rappers – PnB Rock and Kee Riches – in the Southland. According to...
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
