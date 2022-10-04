ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon brings thousands of hours of free content to Fire TV

By Jacob Siegal
 3 days ago
As more streaming services launch and prices continue to increase, viewers are increasingly turning to free, ad-supported streamers to get their binge on. The Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV, and others offer thousands of hours’ worth of classic and modern TV, movies, and more free of charge. Now, Amazon is dipping its toes in the water as well with a new selection of free content for Fire TV customers launching today.

Amazon launches new free content on Fire TV

This isn’t quite as significant an offering as Tubi or Pluto TV, but Fire TV users will now have access to “thousands of hours of free, ad-supported videos and live content” right from the home screen. Here’s everything that Amazon is adding to Fire TV:

  • Sports News & Highlights: Watch the latest highlights, news, and analysis on your favorite teams and athletes on-demand from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and MLB. Also enjoy coverage from CBS Sports HQ, Sports Illustrated, NASCAR, Sportswire, Stadium, ACC Digital Network, and PAC-12 Networks.
  • Food & Cooking: Watch cooking shows, kitchen hacks, quick tips, and food travel series from America’s Test Kitchen, GoTraveler (content from Anthony Bourdain, Rick Bayless, and others), and 5-Minute Recipes. Coming soon are Gusto TV, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Tastemade, Food52, SideChef, Hungry (content from Julia Child, Pati Jinich, and others), and more.

You can find the new free content in dedicated rows on the Home and Free tabs. The sports highlights are also available on the Sports screen. Select a content tile to start playback. You don’t have to download or sign up for anything to access the free content.

Charlotte Maines, Director of Fire TV Advertising, Monetization and Engagement, shared the following statement regarding the news on Tuesday:

Since launching the Amazon News App on Fire TV in 2019, we’ve heard from our customers how important free, easily accessible content is to them. In fact, thanks in part to content like this, engagement with free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) content on Fire TV is up over 50% this year compared to last. With the launch of these new rows of free videos, we’re excited to bring our customers thousands of hours of more content choices across categories they love, like sports, trailers, and cooking – always on, always free, and only one click away.

Free, ad-supported content continues to spread across every conceivable platform.

