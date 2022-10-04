ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

thecomeback.com

Nick Saban has bizarre rant ahead of Texas A&M matchup

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies as more than three-touchdown favorites after the Aggies lost their last two games. But Alabama head coach Nick Saban is imploring his team not to listen to the hype or overlook Texas A&M. During his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) on Texas A&M-Alabama

This isn’t the way CBS drew it up. When CBS announced in the summer that it would use its annual Saturday doubleheader slot on Oct. 8, everybody knew exactly what that meant. It meant that CBS wanted a primetime, A&M-Alabama showdown that would be in the running of “game of the year” in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification

Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction

A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police. Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX

