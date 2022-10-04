Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Jimbo Fisher contract buyout: How much money Texas A&M would owe coach if Aggies move on from mega-deal
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season with his Aggies falling to 3-2 and out of the AP Top 25 for the second straight year. However, if power brokers around the program want to make a coaching change, it won't come cheap.
Notable SEC Quarterback Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury
A notable SEC quarterback has suffered a significant injury that will likely prevent him from playing the rest of this season. Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his hand. It's likely a season-ending injury. A big loss for the SEC and significant setback ...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban has bizarre rant ahead of Texas A&M matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies as more than three-touchdown favorites after the Aggies lost their last two games. But Alabama head coach Nick Saban is imploring his team not to listen to the hype or overlook Texas A&M. During his...
College Football World Reacts To Brutal Texas A&M Injury News
Texas A&M might be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Ian Fitzsimmons, starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. He's out indefinitely and he could be lost for the season. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final thoughts (and a prediction) on Texas A&M-Alabama
This isn’t the way CBS drew it up. When CBS announced in the summer that it would use its annual Saturday doubleheader slot on Oct. 8, everybody knew exactly what that meant. It meant that CBS wanted a primetime, A&M-Alabama showdown that would be in the running of “game of the year” in college football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
KWTX
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police. Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Couple After A Two Year Old Falls Off A Second Floor Apartment Balcony
A Bryan couple is arrested after the woman’s two year old son fell off their second story apartment balcony. The Bryan police arrest report stated that the child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call placed by the person...
