The MDI Trojans defeated the Camden Hills Windjammers 30-22 on Friday night, October 7th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Camden Hills won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to the Trojans. MDI returned the ball to the 40 yard line. It took 3.30 seconds, and a 19 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Aiden Grant, and MDI led 6-0 after the 2-point conversion was no good.

