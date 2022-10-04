Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MDI Trojans Defeat Camden Hills 30-22 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans defeated the Camden Hills Windjammers 30-22 on Friday night, October 7th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Camden Hills won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to the Trojans. MDI returned the ball to the 40 yard line. It took 3.30 seconds, and a 19 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Aiden Grant, and MDI led 6-0 after the 2-point conversion was no good.
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats Foxcroft Academy 4-3
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 4-3 Saturday afternoon, October 8th 4-3, in Dover-Foxcroft. Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles while Peyton Wellman was in net for the Ponies. In the JV game Foxcroft Academy defeated Ellsworth 4-1. Hollis Grindal scored for Ellsworth, assisted by Luke...
Brewer and Skowhegan Girls Soccer Play to 2-2 Draw
In a game seen on Ticket TV, the Brewer and Skowhegan Girls' Soccer Teams battled to a 2-2 draw at Doyle Field in Brewer on Thursday, October 6th. Skowhegan scored 1st, with Anabelle Morris scoring in the 35th minute. Brewer answered a minute later, with Jordan Doak finding the back of the net.
Ellsworth Snaps 10 game Losing Streak Beats Lake Region 28-26 on Senior Recognition Night
The Ellsworth Football Team snapped their 10 game losing streak dating back to 2019, beating Lake Region 28-26 on Senior Recognition Night at Tug White Field in Ellsworth on Friday, October 7th. We're hoping to have stats from the game, but we definitely want to give a shout out to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Beats Old Town 5-1
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Old Town 5-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 6th. Silas Montigny scored a hat trick to lead the Eagle's offense. Cruz Coffin scored Ellsworth's other 2 goals, and assisted on each of Montigny's goals. Eamon MacDonald and Miles Palmer each had an assist for Ellsworth.
Bucksport Girls Soccer Remains Undefeated Beats Central 2-1
The Bucksport Golden Bucks Girls Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating the Central Red Devils on Senior Recognition Day in Corinth, 2-1 on Friday, October 7th. The game was scoreless until the 24:16 mark in the 2nd Half when Bucksport's Meg Morrison scored on a deflected ball. Central tied it 3...
Hermon Field Hockey Shuts Out John Bapst 3-0
Molly Simcox scored a hat trick, leading the Hermon Hawks past the John Bapst Crusaders 3-0, on Wednesday, October 5th in a Class B Field Hockey game. Grace Kelly and Delaney Carr assisted on Simcox's goals. Lydia Caron had the shutout in goal. Hermon is 10-2 on the season. The...
Speed Breaks Central Scoring Record as Central Beats Orono 5-1
Rylee Speed scored 3 goals on Wednesday, October 5th as the Central Red Devils defeated Orono 5-1.The hat trick gave Speed 104 career goals, breaking the school record previously held by Max McHugh who graduated in 2013. Speed also had an assist in the game. Makenzie Rushlow and Izzy Allen...
RELATED PEOPLE
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
748
Followers
4K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0