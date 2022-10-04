ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Trojans Defeat Camden Hills 30-22 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans defeated the Camden Hills Windjammers 30-22 on Friday night, October 7th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Camden Hills won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to the Trojans. MDI returned the ball to the 40 yard line. It took 3.30 seconds, and a 19 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Aiden Grant, and MDI led 6-0 after the 2-point conversion was no good.
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats Foxcroft Academy 4-3

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 4-3 Saturday afternoon, October 8th 4-3, in Dover-Foxcroft. Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles while Peyton Wellman was in net for the Ponies. In the JV game Foxcroft Academy defeated Ellsworth 4-1. Hollis Grindal scored for Ellsworth, assisted by Luke...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer and Skowhegan Girls Soccer Play to 2-2 Draw

In a game seen on Ticket TV, the Brewer and Skowhegan Girls' Soccer Teams battled to a 2-2 draw at Doyle Field in Brewer on Thursday, October 6th. Skowhegan scored 1st, with Anabelle Morris scoring in the 35th minute. Brewer answered a minute later, with Jordan Doak finding the back of the net.
BREWER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Bangor, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
City
Presque Isle, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Sports
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys Soccer Beats Old Town 5-1

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Old Town 5-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 6th. Silas Montigny scored a hat trick to lead the Eagle's offense. Cruz Coffin scored Ellsworth's other 2 goals, and assisted on each of Montigny's goals. Eamon MacDonald and Miles Palmer each had an assist for Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Hermon Field Hockey Shuts Out John Bapst 3-0

Molly Simcox scored a hat trick, leading the Hermon Hawks past the John Bapst Crusaders 3-0, on Wednesday, October 5th in a Class B Field Hockey game. Grace Kelly and Delaney Carr assisted on Simcox's goals. Lydia Caron had the shutout in goal. Hermon is 10-2 on the season. The...
HERMON, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bapst
Person
Max Mason
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
748
Followers
4K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy