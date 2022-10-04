Read full article on original website
Missouri football: How close are the Tigers to turning the corner?
It sounds odd to say about a team on a 2-game losing streak that both looked winnable. There’s no question Missouri gained national attention after nearly upsetting No. 1-ranked Georgia. Mizzou, a heavy, heavy underdog, led most of the game before Bulldogs rallied for a 26-22 victory. Mizzou contributed to the comeback, too, with mistakes in the final quarter and some questionable play-calling that head coach Eli Drinkwitz took the blame for in the postgame press conference.
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Florida
The Missouri Tigers revealed their uniform combination on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Florida Gators. Mizzou will suit up in these uniforms that it took to Twitter with:. The Tigers come off of a tough 26-22 loss to the formerly No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and will have...
Clemson vs. Boston College: Preview and prediction
Clemson will travel to face Boston College at Alumni Stadium on Saturday night. For the second week in a row, the Tigers will be playing on ABC in the network’s primetime slot. Last week, Clemson defeated NC State in Death Valley with College GameDay in attendance as well. Historically,...
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid. Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members. Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.
Fire destroys landmark Lake Hartwell eatery
HARTWELL – State and local investigators are continuing to probe the cause of a pre-dawn fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern on Reed Creek Highway in Hartwell Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the lakeside restaurant shortly after 5 a.m. and remained on the scene throughout the day. The...
Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said. Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the...
