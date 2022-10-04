It sounds odd to say about a team on a 2-game losing streak that both looked winnable. There’s no question Missouri gained national attention after nearly upsetting No. 1-ranked Georgia. Mizzou, a heavy, heavy underdog, led most of the game before Bulldogs rallied for a 26-22 victory. Mizzou contributed to the comeback, too, with mistakes in the final quarter and some questionable play-calling that head coach Eli Drinkwitz took the blame for in the postgame press conference.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO