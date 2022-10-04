ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri football: How close are the Tigers to turning the corner?

It sounds odd to say about a team on a 2-game losing streak that both looked winnable. There’s no question Missouri gained national attention after nearly upsetting No. 1-ranked Georgia. Mizzou, a heavy, heavy underdog, led most of the game before Bulldogs rallied for a 26-22 victory. Mizzou contributed to the comeback, too, with mistakes in the final quarter and some questionable play-calling that head coach Eli Drinkwitz took the blame for in the postgame press conference.
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Florida

The Missouri Tigers revealed their uniform combination on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Florida Gators. Mizzou will suit up in these uniforms that it took to Twitter with:. The Tigers come off of a tough 26-22 loss to the formerly No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and will have...
Clemson vs. Boston College: Preview and prediction

Clemson will travel to face Boston College at Alumni Stadium on Saturday night. For the second week in a row, the Tigers will be playing on ABC in the network’s primetime slot. Last week, Clemson defeated NC State in Death Valley with College GameDay in attendance as well. Historically,...
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
Fire destroys landmark Lake Hartwell eatery

HARTWELL – State and local investigators are continuing to probe the cause of a pre-dawn fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern on Reed Creek Highway in Hartwell Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the lakeside restaurant shortly after 5 a.m. and remained on the scene throughout the day. The...
