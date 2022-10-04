ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Why Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a 'Bully' in Unfiltered Instagram Comment

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQ7PC_0iMBMLjn00
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Kanye West has been causing quite a stir in the fashion world recently, and Gigi Hadid has had enough. The model recently commented on one of his Instagram posts, calling him a "bully."

The whole controversy started with the debut of West's Yeezy Season 9 collection on Oct. 3 at Paris Fashion Week.

The line of looks included questionable shirts reading "White Lives Matter."

In response, Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared a video of a person of color modeling the shirt on her Instagram Stories, adding the text, "I'm fuming ... collecting my thoughts ...dm for my working thesis. Indefensible behavior."

She also shared screenshots of a conversation with a friend talking about the show, in which she says, "It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous."

West's response to the criticism of his designs was to post pictures of Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram rudely insulting her fashion.

The posts have since been taken down, but Pop Crave managed to save screenshots of them.

Posting one picture of the editor at fashion week, West captioned it, "This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah."

He also posted a screenshot of her account, writing, "Broke the processor When the computer can't read the code This is a droid."

West got a lot of criticism for his targeted posts, including from Hadid, who wrote in a comment, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha.... If there's actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..?"

She ended it with the statement: "You're a bully and a joke."

After, Hadid posted about Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Stories, commenting, "One of the most important voices in our industry. & Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

Karefa-Johnson has not posted anything since yesterday when she wrote that the shirts West made were "pure violence," and, "There is no excuse, there is no art here."

Very recently, West deleted everything and instead posted a photo of Karefa-Johnson on Instagram, writing, "GABBY IS MY SISTER. IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE...SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION. WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL."

Karefa-Johnson has not confirmed yet if this did or did not happen.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Trevor Noah
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Paris Fashion Week
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage

A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy