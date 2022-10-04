Why Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a 'Bully' in Unfiltered Instagram Comment

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Kanye West has been causing quite a stir in the fashion world recently, and Gigi Hadid has had enough. The model recently commented on one of his Instagram posts, calling him a "bully."

The whole controversy started with the debut of West's Yeezy Season 9 collection on Oct. 3 at Paris Fashion Week.

The line of looks included questionable shirts reading "White Lives Matter."

In response, Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared a video of a person of color modeling the shirt on her Instagram Stories, adding the text, "I'm fuming ... collecting my thoughts ...dm for my working thesis. Indefensible behavior."

She also shared screenshots of a conversation with a friend talking about the show, in which she says, "It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous."

West's response to the criticism of his designs was to post pictures of Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram rudely insulting her fashion.

The posts have since been taken down, but Pop Crave managed to save screenshots of them.

Posting one picture of the editor at fashion week, West captioned it, "This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah."

He also posted a screenshot of her account, writing, "Broke the processor When the computer can't read the code This is a droid."

West got a lot of criticism for his targeted posts, including from Hadid, who wrote in a comment, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha.... If there's actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..?"

She ended it with the statement: "You're a bully and a joke."

After, Hadid posted about Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Stories, commenting, "One of the most important voices in our industry. & Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

Karefa-Johnson has not posted anything since yesterday when she wrote that the shirts West made were "pure violence," and, "There is no excuse, there is no art here."

Very recently, West deleted everything and instead posted a photo of Karefa-Johnson on Instagram, writing, "GABBY IS MY SISTER. IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE...SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION. WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL."

Karefa-Johnson has not confirmed yet if this did or did not happen.