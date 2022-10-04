Texas A&M will look to turn around what’s been a disappointing season as it is in Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies beat the Crimson Tide last year on a game-winning field goal at Kyle Field. This year, things haven’t really gotten off the ground, including during a loss to Appalachian State on Sep. 10, not to mention struggles (and injuries) at quarterback and offensively as a whole. That said, an upset win over the Tide on the road could be just what the doctor ordered.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO