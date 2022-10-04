Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M brings Midnight Yell to Alabama ahead of showdown with No. 1 Crimson Tide; UA fans show up
Texas A&M is on the road this week, which means they bring a miniature version of the “yell practice” on the road with them. The Yell Leaders held the practice outside of Chuy’s restaurant in Birmingham and there was some fun playful banter between the Aggies faithful that have made the trip and the Tide fans that were there to witness the spectacle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M releases hype video for Week 6 contest vs. Alabama
Texas A&M will look to turn around what’s been a disappointing season as it is in Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies beat the Crimson Tide last year on a game-winning field goal at Kyle Field. This year, things haven’t really gotten off the ground, including during a loss to Appalachian State on Sep. 10, not to mention struggles (and injuries) at quarterback and offensively as a whole. That said, an upset win over the Tide on the road could be just what the doctor ordered.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Anderson spotlighted as ‘Bama Factor’ for Texas A&M game
Alabama is set to face Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be looking to avenge a loss to Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies from a season ago, whether it’s with or without Bryce Young. One player that will play a part is Will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Connelly argues that Alabama's defense is 'as good as it's been in several years'
Despite a close call with Texas in Week 2 where the Tide escaped with a 1-point win, Alabama has rolled to a No. 1 ranking. The close win at Texas and subsequent wins at Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt were due in large part to significant efforts from the Alabama defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama baseball player, 22, dies at off-campus apartment
A former Alabama baseball player who transferred in the spring after 2 seasons with the Crimson Tide as an infielder, has died, reportedly of natural causes. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home
Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ removed from Alabama fight song
A group in Tuscaloosa says the word "Dixie" should be removed from the University of Alabama's (UA) fight song and replaced with "a more appropriate term."
5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
wbrc.com
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game. “You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said. A picture is worth a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers
Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building
The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
Comments / 0