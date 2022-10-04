ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M brings Midnight Yell to Alabama ahead of showdown with No. 1 Crimson Tide; UA fans show up

Texas A&M is on the road this week, which means they bring a miniature version of the “yell practice” on the road with them. The Yell Leaders held the practice outside of Chuy’s restaurant in Birmingham and there was some fun playful banter between the Aggies faithful that have made the trip and the Tide fans that were there to witness the spectacle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M releases hype video for Week 6 contest vs. Alabama

Texas A&M will look to turn around what’s been a disappointing season as it is in Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies beat the Crimson Tide last year on a game-winning field goal at Kyle Field. This year, things haven’t really gotten off the ground, including during a loss to Appalachian State on Sep. 10, not to mention struggles (and injuries) at quarterback and offensively as a whole. That said, an upset win over the Tide on the road could be just what the doctor ordered.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama baseball player, 22, dies at off-campus apartment

A former Alabama baseball player who transferred in the spring after 2 seasons with the Crimson Tide as an infielder, has died, reportedly of natural causes. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home

Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building

The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

