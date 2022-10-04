Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan fall color developing extremely rapidly
Fall color has been emerging over many areas in the past few days. Peak color may spread over Northern Michigan very quickly now. Here is the latest estimate of current fall color across Michigan. The estimate is based on what MLive readers are reporting to us on Facebook. We’ve had...
Michigan's snow season is officially here: First flakes confirmed in Upper Peninsula
Love it or hate it, Michigan's snow season is here. The first snowflakes of the season touched down Thursday evening in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Occasional snow showers started in the area Thursday and continued into Friday. The agency posted a photo...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan sees first snowfall of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along
Thanks to all the cold nights we've had lately, the fall colors are racing along. Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall
We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire
Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
wcsx.com
Michigan Cold Front to End Warm Weather
I’m really in heaven with the above normal temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is pretty rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many people across the state taking advantage of the warm run by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some October snow in the forecast for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
You’re not going to believe this, but snow is invading Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Okay, you probably do believe that. It is October, after all. This is fairly normal for the Yoopers. Actually, on Oct. 6, 2000, the U.P. recorded 12 inches of snow at the NWS office in Negaunee Township.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
Check out Michigan’s Guinness World Record cats: The tallest and the longest tail
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - Michigan has two new record holders. Both are featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which is now out in stores and available online. MLive first showed you Fenrir and Altair earlier this week, but we wanted a closer look at these extraordinary felines in their element at their home in Farmington Hills. You can watch our previously live video with them above or here.
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0