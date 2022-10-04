Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters among candidates for head coach vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters of Illinois football, beginning to receive recognition for his groups stellar performance to start the season and is seeing his name brought up in conversation for multiple head coach vacancies. This Illini defense ranks among the best in not only the...
U of I athletics preparing to pack the stands ahead of Saturday’s game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many Illini fans are looking ahead to this Saturday’s game versus Iowa. It comes after last week’s win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Joey Aliota, the assistant athletic director for marketing and fan engagement, said he wants to see the stands full. Donors are helping make that happen. Illinois athletics gave away […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals
In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa at Illinois Hawkeye Huddle Information
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans following the University of Iowa football team to Champaign, Ill., as the Hawkeyes take on Illinois, are encouraged to attend the Hawkeye Huddle prior to kickoff on Saturday. Fans are invited to join the National I-Club and Office of Alumni Engagement from 3:30-5:30...
U of I athletic dept. announces student ticket giveaway
Update at 12:54 p.m. on 10/4/2022 All tickets available were given away in only a matter of minutes. Hundreds of students were observed lined up and waiting for the giveaway to begin immediately before it started. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletic department announced on Tuesday a flash giveaway of student tickets […]
parkerweekly.org
Fore The First Time In Forever
On Monday, October 3, three of Parker’s sectionals-qualifying golfers competed at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, Illinois, for the opportunity to qualify for state. Senior Henry Weil, Senior Reid Albert, and Junior Deven Gupta left at sunrise on Sunday morning and after hours of driving through cornfields until they finally reached their destination at the golf course.
aledotimesrecord.com
Here's how to watch Pritzker, Bailey face off in their first Illinois governor debate
Debate season is officially underway in the Illinois gubernatorial race, with the first of two televised debates on Thursday. Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey will participate in an hourlong debate starting at 7 p.m. at the Illinois State University campus in Normal. WGN-TV news...
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Herald & Review
Illinois State University fraternity expels members after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
NORMAL — A fraternity at Illinois State University has expelled several members and the students may face other consequences from the university after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism took place last week. The students were members of the Upsilon-Upsilon chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, which said they were expelled from the...
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
smilepolitely.com
Sticky Rice now owns the Y Eatery
Sticky Rice subtly noted on social media today that the Y Eatery is under new ownership:. The eatery has long been a place to get inexpensive yet delicious Thai and Chinese dishes at lunch time. Y-Thai. 1001 S Wright Street. Champaign. M-F 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
‘One shooting is one too many:’ community leader reacts to latest Champaign violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One community leader said no matter where you live, violence affects everyone. Willie Comer, East Central Illinois’ Youth for Christ executive director and pastor at Berean Covenant Church, feels one shooting is too many. It comes after Tuesday night’s shooting in Champaign at Third and Beardsley. Rashaud Weatherall, a 25-year-old from […]
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
Carjacking leaves man with broken tooth
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police said a 67-year old man from Champaign was left minor injuries, including a broken tooth, after his car was stolen Wednesday night. In a news release, Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. for a report of a vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian […]
Danville engineer urges patience for rail project
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
