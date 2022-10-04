ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Success Academy takes monumental jump in state test scores

By News 12 Staff
The Success Academy’s schools, located in the Bronx and Brooklyn, have made massive strides in its state testing scores, with its passing rates for Black and Hispanic students nearly tripling some city averages.

School officials told News 12 that 11,000 of Success Academy’s students in grades three through eight took the state exams, with 76.4% passing the ELA test and 82.7% passing in math, double and triple those of students in New York City, respectively. Forty-nine percent of New York City students passed the ELA test and 37.9% passed math.

The majority of students at Success Academy schools are children of color from low-income neighborhoods admitted through a random public lottery.

Success Academy says that 100% of its graduates have been accepted to college.

