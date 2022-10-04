Stamford drops plans to turn former community center into affordable housing

The City of Stamford has dropped plans to turn a former community center into affordable housing .

Mayor Caroline Simmons says she pulled the proposal for the Crescent Street building when it became clear it was not going to pass the Board of Representatives.

Neighbors in the Glenbrook section of the city were strongly opposed to the project, insisting it was more about keeping the community center open rather than opposition to new housing.

The mayor says while she is pulling the plan to sell the building, the city does not have any plans to reopen it.