Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
Pet of the Week: Dixie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
Fire engulfs home in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a men’s home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m., according to officials. The home is operated by Victory Outreach […]
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season
The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
Kern Living: Baja Splash Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Host Ryan Nelson stepped out of Bakersfield and into Long Beach! Ryan is at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the Baja Splash Festival, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kern County local José Gonzalez, founder of Latino Outdoors, as he receives an award at the festival. Latino Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting "cultura y familia" and nature.
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Kern Living: Unsomnia Massage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Unsomnia Massage and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about different massage therapies and watch massage therapist Erica give a demonstration on Sailor Moon during Kern Living's Superhero Week. Unsomnia Massage is a massage therapy parlor that focuses on different techniques for various people, as each body is different.
Taft Midway Driller
Kathy Karen Denver
Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California. Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma. She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018. She spent...
Look out for rainbow fentanyl when trick-or-treating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — “Rainbow fentanyl is disguised to look like skittles, SweeTarts candy, they're even disguised with candy wrappers and things of that nature," said Bakersfield Police Dept. Lieutenant Dan McAfee. Lt. McAfee spoke on Wednesday at Local Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s press conference to warn parents about...
Power outage impacting 1,692 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 1,692 customers in southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The power outage is impacting areas near South Allen Road and Panama Lane. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. and PG&E is assessing the cause, according to the outage map. The outage started […]
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
Milt’s gets new owner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six decades Milt’s Coffee Shop has served locals, truckers, and traveling motorists with its homestyle cooking and nostalgia, the popular eatery now has a new owner. Milt’s located on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99 in Bakersfield, opened its doors on Veterans...
Shake ‘N Buns to open new location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shake ‘N Buns is opening a new location in Northwest Bakersfield. The new location will be at the corner on Hageman Road and Callaway Drive in a small structure once occupied by former Japanese restaurant Mimotto. Shake N Bun’s menu includes American classics like...
BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
TGIF Kern County we have a warm weekend ahead followed by a much needed cool down
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a warm weekend ahead. Temperatures are peaking as an area of High Pressure continues to build. The good news is a cool off is on the way next week. Forecast Highs next week are due to land in the...
