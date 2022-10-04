A forward, Johanna DuPont recorded five goals through the first half of the season, helping the Hillers to a record of 4-3-2. A three-year varsity player, DuPont stands out for her athleticism and ability to finish from distance. “Jo is a great two-way player who works tirelessly to help the team,” stated HHS coach Tom Skiba. “She raises the energy level of the whole team.”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO