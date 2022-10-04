ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Benton Cassie, 39

Benton Cassie, 39, died suddenly on Oct. 3 at his home in Hopkinton. Born in El Salvador, he was the son of Lawrence Cassie and the late Sandra (Wood) Cassie. Benton was a 2002 graduate of Hopkinton High School and a 2011 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for Sira Naturals in Milford.
Photos: HHS football tailgating

Families, students and fans gather on the field behind Hopkinton Middle School prior to each Hopkinton High School home football game to share food and fun. The group will be out prior to this Friday’s homecoming game against Norwood from 5:30 until the 7 p.m. kickoff. Here are some photos from last week’s gathering.
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Johanna DuPont

A forward, Johanna DuPont recorded five goals through the first half of the season, helping the Hillers to a record of 4-3-2. A three-year varsity player, DuPont stands out for her athleticism and ability to finish from distance. “Jo is a great two-way player who works tirelessly to help the team,” stated HHS coach Tom Skiba. “She raises the energy level of the whole team.”
Photos: Art on the Trail

A ceremony was held Thursday to introduce this year’s Art on the Trail exhibit on Center Trail. The Hopkinton Cultural Council event runs from Oct. 2-16. This year’s theme is land art — “Nature’s Gallery, Branching Out” — and artists were encouraged to focus on “utilizing elements in nature to be inspired and create pieces that celebrate the natural aesthetics around us.”
