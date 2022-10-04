STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games. Rogers connected with Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams and Jaden Walley, and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era. Johnson is the first player under Leach in Starkville to hit the century mark. Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 18 MINUTES AGO