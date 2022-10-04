Read full article on original website
Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games. Rogers connected with Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams and Jaden Walley, and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era. Johnson is the first player under Leach in Starkville to hit the century mark. Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.
Haden enters Florida’s Hall of Fame, plans NFL retirement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Haden has a formal NFL retirement date. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback tells The Associated Press he is planning to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland on October 30 so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in 2007. The Browns will honor Haden a day later during their game against Cincinnati. Haden headlined the University of Florida’s 2022 Hall of Fame class that includes Olympic sprinter Jeff Demps, swimmer Conor Dwyer, softball player Michelle Moultrie, basketball forward Chandler Parsons, triple jumper Christian Taylor, catcher Mike Zunino, tennis coach Steve Beeland and AD Jeremy Foley.
NFL・
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos have lost three starters in four days. Left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a right leg injury and cornerback Ronald Darby tore an ACL in the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Their injuries came just days after the Broncos lost leading rusher Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The injuries come on the heels of leading receiver Tim Patrick’s torn ACL in August. The Broncos stumbled into their quasi-bye week at 2-3 with their back-to-back defeats. They visit the Chargers on Oct. 17.
Raiders face stiff test against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders defense has allowed 13 touchdowns this season, seven coming through the air. And five of them were thrown by AFC West rivals Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Denver’s Russell Wilson. Monday night the Raiders (1-3) face the division’s best quarterback in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who will provide their secondary its stiffest test of the season. With the Chiefs (3-1) and Mahomes, the Raiders are presented with numerous issues that are sure to challenge a secondary that has the slimmest margin for errors. Mahomes, who ranks seventh in the league with 1,106 yards passing, is tied for first with 11 passing touchdowns, alongside Detroit’s Jared Goff and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
Saints’ Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says he expects Andy Dalton to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. Dalton made his first start for New Orleans in last week’s 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London because of back and ankle injuries hampering season-opening starter Jameis Winston. Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown without an interception. The Saints also have ruled out defensive end Payton Turner with a chest injury and safety P.J. Williams with a quadriceps injury.
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league. The 26-year-old QB was accused of being sexually inappropriate with women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says he is eager to reunite with Watson, who won’t be eligible to practice until next month.
Suggs has sprained knee capsule and bone bruise, Magic say
Jalen Suggs has a sprained left knee capsule and bone bruise. He collided Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith during the Magic-Mavericks preseason game Friday night. Orlando announced the results of Suggs’ MRI on Saturday, saying his return to play “will depend on how he responds to treatment.” The No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft out of Gonzaga missed 34 games last season because of thumb and ankle injuries, but finished his rookie year averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists.
Green absence from Warriors 'mutual decision' after punch
Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely
Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros. It was a forgone conclusion that the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner would start that game, but manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The Astros worked out Saturday at Minute Maid Park with an extended break as they wait to play the winner of the wild-card series between Toronto and Seattle. He said they hadn’t yet set their rotation past their playoff opener because they don’t yet know the opponent.
CFB Scores: Tennessee throttles LSU, Week 6 college football scores
The 2022 college football season is underway as more than 100 teams compete for 13 weeks for one of four
NFL・
