· October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

This equates to more than 10 million women and men per year.

During October you may see our officers and staff wearing purple to show our solidarity with putting an end to domestic violence.

We are also collecting new body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, socks, non-slip shoes, undergarments, and ethnic hair care products for survivors in shelters with the Resource and Crises Center of Galveston County.

If you wish to donate any of these items, they can be placed in the purple box located in the lobby of the

Domestic Violence Awareness

Dickinson Police Department.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact our Crime Victim Liaison at 281-337-4598 for resources and assistance.