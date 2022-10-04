ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Government
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian

TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns

County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cow#Hurricane Ian
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Mobile home park residents wonder why FAA wants them out

Citrus Park Village residents said Sunday that Vero Beach Regional Airport officials still hadn’t explained to them why – after more than half a century – the Federal Aviation Administration is forcing the city to shut down their mobile home community. Two weeks after news of their...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City of Port St. Lucie approves Torino town home project

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 26 to approve the Torino Parc Planned Unit Development and its accompanying conceptual development plan for 163 townhomes on first reading in hopes of convincing the developer to do a land swap for the long-planned Torino Regional Park.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WPBF News 25

Brightline to begin high-speed test runs along the Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will soon see the high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for testing. It’s a part of Brightline’s expansion to Orlando next year. The trains are faster than most, running at about 110 miles per hour.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy