FEMA disaster team assesses damage in Okeechobee Co. from Ian
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are being felt across Florida, including in Okeechobee County. Damage there is proving to be a difficult challenge for some residents more than a week after the storm.
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FEMA assistance now available to Palm Beach County residents who faced tornadoes during Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest tropical forecast from WPBF 25 News meteorologists. Congresswoman Lois Frankel announced Saturday that Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance disaster relief is now available for Palm Beach County residents. Three tornadoes formed as a result of Hurricane Ian and touched...
Florida Ranchers Say Cattle Lost, Feed Crops Destroyed, Fences Down, and Rural Roads Washed Out by Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian
TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
Erosion from Hurricane Ian closes two of eight Indian River County beaches
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two of the eight public beaches in Indian River County continue to be closed as officials are working quickly to repair access points for the public. Tracking Station Beach and Seagrape Beach are the two that are currently closed to the public. The latest:...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Humane Society takes in nearly 50 dogs from west coast following Ian aftermath
Nearly 50 dogs in Lee County – one of the many areas on Florida’s west coast pummeled by Hurricane Ian – were recently relocated to their new home at the local Vero Beach humane society. The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County took in...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
