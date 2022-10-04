Read full article on original website
Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Casey Thompson threw a go-ahead 27-yard touchown pass to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play and Nebraska beat Rutgers 14-13 Friday night. It handed the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive home loss to a Big Ten Conference opponent. Safety Myles Farmer set up the go-ahead score with an interception. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone. The Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) lost its third straight game.
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
Sports Line Friday Night: October 7th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 22-point comeback? A last-second game-winning field goal? This week's high school football games in East Idaho had it all!. Check out all the highlights, scores, and more on this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!
