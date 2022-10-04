ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Casey Thompson threw a go-ahead 27-yard touchown pass to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play and Nebraska beat Rutgers 14-13 Friday night. It handed the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive home loss to a Big Ten Conference opponent. Safety Myles Farmer set up the go-ahead score with an interception. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone. The Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) lost its third straight game.
Sports Line Friday Night: October 7th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 22-point comeback? A last-second game-winning field goal? This week's high school football games in East Idaho had it all!. Check out all the highlights, scores, and more on this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!
