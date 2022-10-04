Read full article on original website
Candidates for state treasurer debate
(Radio Iowa) – The Republican candidate for state treasurer says if elected, he’ll be an advocate for more state tax cuts. Republican Roby Smith of Davenport has served in the state senate for the past 12 years. “Most people don’t realize this, but at the Capitol, the treasurer’s office can actually go in and for each bill, they can register for or against the bill,” Smith said. “The largest tax cut in the history of Iowa in this year, 2022, the treasurer’s office didn’t register — didn’t register for that.”
Gov. Reynolds appoints Col. Mark Muckey as Dep. Adj. Gen. of Iowa Air National Guard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey, as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey, a Sioux City native, was selected by Governor Reynolds for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service. On Thursday, Reynolds said “Like the Iowa National Guard itself, Colonel Muckey has proven ‘always ready’ to protect and serve. For almost forty years, he has served our nation with distinction all over the world, and his highly decorated military resume speaks to the courage and skill he brings to every deployment. I want to congratulate Colonel Muckey for his coming promotion to Brigadier General and thank him for once again answering the call.”
IUB rejects environmental survey request for Summit Carbon pipeline
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Utilities Board has denied a request for an environmental impact study for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline. The survey request came from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — but I-U-B order says it will consider specific environmental issues it has and those raised by those involved in the Summit Carbon request for the hazardous liquid pipeline permit.
Sioux City impacted as Tyson moves corporate employees
(Radio Iowa) – Tyson foods has announced plans to move all of its corporate employees from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. That could impact as many as 550 Tyson employees in the Sioux City area. Those employees have been given until November 15th to decide on moving to Springdale or leave the company. The president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Chris McGowan had this response to the announcement.
Fall Colors Starting to Pop!
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Enjoy Iowa’s beautiful weather and fall colors this weekend. Fall colors appear more vibrant this year, possibly due to the recent crisp weather. Cottonwood, hackberry, elm, basswood and walnut are turning yellow in northeast Iowa. The hillsides have splashes of color mostly from sugar maples. Yellows and oranges mixed with green dot the landscape in north central and northwest Iowa. Cottonwoods are vibrant. Silver maples are just starting to lighten in color.
Boil Advisory lifted in Audubon
(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the City of Audubon late this (Friday) morning, announced that a Boil Advisory issued Tuesday, has been LIFTED. Again, the Boil Advisory is no longer necessary. The City had issued a boil advisory Tuesday evening, after several residences on the north side of town lost water services due a broken water main.
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today (Thursday), that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. For example, the IGNITE Pathways program in Woodbine will leverage Rural Innovation funding towards creation of an automotive maintenance and care training program to address the lack of local options in this field. The need was identified through the research and analysis by a local high school program that focuses on developing innovative solutions to real, rural problems. And, the City of Manning is receiving $10,000 for the Manning Betterment Foundation, from the Fiscal Year 23 Rural Child Care Market Study Grants.
Shelby County Supervisors set dates for County Farm auction & proposed pipeline Ordinance
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning. According to the meeting minutes from Auditor Mark Maxwell, the Board set December 20th as the date for an auction of the County Farm and Solid waste ground rental. The auction will tentatively take place at the Therkildsen Center, in Harlan.
Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted
(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
Woman who accused Franken of unwanted kiss says she’s become a pawn of both parties
(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines woman who has accused U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened” — a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”
Roadside Chat – Bucks are running amok, amok, amok. Watch for does, too
(Ames, Iowa) – Harvest season is upon us. With crops coming out of the fields, we’re starting to see more activity with deer running amok sometimes finding themselves on Iowa roads. In 2021, 7,699 vehicle crashes with animals were reported. Because so many deer/vehicle crashes result in only property damage to the vehicle, many are not reported. However, of those crashes five people were killed, 33 sustained serious injuries and another 151 had minor injuries.
