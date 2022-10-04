Florida officer accused of beating girlfriend because she wouldn’t have sex with him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old former sheriff’s officer was reportedly arrested last week after he allegedly beat his girlfriend and took away her cellphone.

St. Johns County court records show Deke Brucker is charged with felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, battery causing bodily harm, and tampering. He was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29 and posted bond the next day.

According to the police report cited by WJXT-TV, on Thursday, Sept. 29, Brucker allegedly wanted to have sex with his girlfriend that evening, but she refused. When she said no, Brucker reportedly punched her in the face, put his hands around her throat, and grabbed her cellphone as a means of preventing her from calling 911.

The report said the victim had a "substantial amount of blood on her face," as well as a cut on her nose.

When Brucker allegedly put his hand around his girlfriend’s neck, it was "restricting her breathing and making her feel as though she was going to die," according to the report also cited by WTLV-TV.

WJXT reports Brucker worked as an officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and he resigned when he was arrested. He’s reportedly the 12th person from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to be arrested this year.

The girlfriend reportedly told investigators Brucker had harmed her in the past, but this was the first time she contacted law enforcement about it.

