ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida officer accused of beating girlfriend because she wouldn’t have sex with him

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0XsC_0iMBJ8JO00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old former sheriff’s officer was reportedly arrested last week after he allegedly beat his girlfriend and took away her cellphone.

St. Johns County court records show Deke Brucker is charged with felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, battery causing bodily harm, and tampering. He was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29 and posted bond the next day.

According to the police report cited by WJXT-TV, on Thursday, Sept. 29, Brucker allegedly wanted to have sex with his girlfriend that evening, but she refused. When she said no, Brucker reportedly punched her in the face, put his hands around her throat, and grabbed her cellphone as a means of preventing her from calling 911.

The report said the victim had a "substantial amount of blood on her face," as well as a cut on her nose.

When Brucker allegedly put his hand around his girlfriend’s neck, it was "restricting her breathing and making her feel as though she was going to die," according to the report also cited by WTLV-TV.

WJXT reports Brucker worked as an officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and he resigned when he was arrested. He’s reportedly the 12th person from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to be arrested this year.

The girlfriend reportedly told investigators Brucker had harmed her in the past, but this was the first time she contacted law enforcement about it.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

N.M. man accused of domestic violence turns himself in after allegedly fatally shooting girlfriend

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man turned himself in after allegedly fatally shooting his 44-year-old girlfriend. According to the New Mexico State Police, on Sept. 29 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to State Road 518 house number 7051 to a report of a female suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Brandi Davis deceased outside her home.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX
truecrimedaily

Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
truecrimedaily

Brett Favre’s welfare fraud lawsuit; Murder suspect to act as his own attorney — TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Terri Austin joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss possible criminal charges facing Alec Baldwin and others in the "Rust" shooting, the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, the suspect in a Christmas parade massacre representing himself, and the lawsuit alleging Donald Trump made false claims about his financial status for economic benefit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of raping children he babysat

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly raping children he babysat. According to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy Luna was hired as a babysitter after posting his information to the website www.care.com, a site where families search for workers to provide childcare, eldercare, tutoring, and more.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

13-year-old Tennessee boy with cerebral palsy reportedly starved to death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- An autopsy report has revealed that a severely underweight 13-year-old living in unsafe conditions died of malnutrition. On July 6, the Clarksville Police Department and emergency officials responded to a call at a home on Virginia Terrace, where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced dead. A month later, Kadaris' mom, Cheyenne Maddox, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Friend arrested after missing Texas man’s remains are found

SCHERTZ, Texas (TCD) – After the remains of a missing 22-year-old man were found, the friend who last saw him is in custody. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Jacob Dubois was last seen after telling his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release. When Dubois didn’t return home the next morning, his girlfriend reportedly called police.
SCHERTZ, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#True Crime#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Wjxt Tv#Wtlv Tv
truecrimedaily

Mo. farmer pleads guilty to shooting Wis. brothers, burning, dumping their bodies over cattle deal

BRAYMER, Mo. (TCD) -- A farmer has pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of two Wisconsin brothers over a cattle deal. According to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Garland Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and the burning and disposal of Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole.
BRAYMER, MO
truecrimedaily

New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
LAS CRUCES, NM
truecrimedaily

Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing nephew into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan has been arrested and charged as the boy remains on life support. On Monday, Sept. 19, shortly after 1 p.m., the victim fell into the water on the north side of the famous Chicago Navy Pier. The child was reportedly pulled from the water and transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

46K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy