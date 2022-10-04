Read full article on original website
Related
Here's what new businesses are coming to Columbia's Devine Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Devine Street Commercial District has seen a lot of change over the years. From their clothing store Brittons, located on Devine, Perry Lancaster and his wife Stacy Levinson have watched the area evolve. "We moved to Devine street 26 years ago," Lancaster said. "The trolley...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community arts project encourages youth retention in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Encouraging kids to stay in their communities after they graduate is the goal of the community arts project in Calhoun County. “The youth are in the schools, so we wanna keep them engaged and keep them involved because we believe that an engaged community is a healthy community and a healthy community is a prosperous community," said Calhoun County recreation director Zachary Tarrant.
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 7 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
The Post and Courier
Columbia City Council eliminates parking requirements for smaller businesses
COLUMBIA — Smaller businesses in Columbia will no longer need to provide parking for customers. Under an ordinance City Council passed Oct. 4, business structures occupying less than 7,500 square feet in nonresidential areas will not be required to have a certain number of dedicated parking spaces. City leaders...
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orangeburg County Council considering reduced broadband rates
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County says it has been fighting to bring broadband to underserved communities and now that fight continues with making broadband more affordable. It's part of the broader effort to get high speed internet for communities in the state. “A lot of these people have...
Calhoun County advancing plans for new fire training facility
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County is advancing a plan for a new fire training facility. It will be located along Doodle Hill Road just outside the town of St. Matthews. Local firefighters say they're hoping a new centrally-located facility will allow them to better serve residents throughout the county.
WIS-TV
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
WIS-TV
Lexington District One hires new LHS assistant principal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced the hiring of a new assistant principal at Lexington High School. Brendan P. Cafferty comes to the position with decades of educational experience. He began teaching in 1996 in the Savannah-Chatham County School District. In 1997 he taught earth science, physical science, and algebra at White Knoll Middle in Lexington District One.
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
coladaily.com
Columbia Chamber of Commerce appoints first African American woman as chair
Columbia Chamber of Commerce has made a historic nomination with the election of the first African American woman to serve as chair-elect of the board. Karen R. Jenkins, president and CEO of KRJ Consulting, LLC, has been named into the role of chair-elect. Jenkins has been a member of the...
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9
It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
New school superintendent named for Lexington One
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent. The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent. Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0