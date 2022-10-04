ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Updates, OCTOBER 7th 2022

Questions? Call DeSoto County Emergency Management Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. If you need help out of your home due to flooding or rising waters, CALL 863-993-4831. The EOC call center will add you to the list of rescues. For all emergencies call 911. Want to Volunteer?. Want to Volunteer? This...
usf.edu

Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
Mysuncoast.com

Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
