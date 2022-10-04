Read full article on original website
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
People line up for hours for FEMA hurricane assistance in Port Charlotte
Hurricane Ian has left many people in need of assistance in various forms. One of the organizations offering help is FEMA, and it is drawing lines in Port Charlotte. Vinette Burks, from Port Charlotte, was one of the people who lined up to get help from FEMA. Burks and her...
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Updates, OCTOBER 7th 2022
Questions? Call DeSoto County Emergency Management Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. If you need help out of your home due to flooding or rising waters, CALL 863-993-4831. The EOC call center will add you to the list of rescues. For all emergencies call 911. Want to Volunteer?. Want to Volunteer? This...
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
Water must recede before the county can assess. Several residences and properties by the river are still underwater from the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility.
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
How Hurricane Ian victims without flood insurance can get help
Tens of thousands of families across the Tampa Bay area are trying to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, but what do you do if you don't have enough coverage - or the right coverage?
DeSoto County schools remain closed as crews work to repair Hurricane Ian damage
In DeSoto County, schools are closed until further notice as crews work to repair the damage dealt by Hurricane Ian.
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
Small business holds clothing drive to help Arcadia residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. — Across Southwest Florida, communities are coming together following Hurricane Ian. Some people who lost everything in the storm are even going out of their way to help strangers. That’s exactly what's happening at a small business in Arcadia that is holding a clothing drive for people...
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
Farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian kills animals and destroys properties
Local farmers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian are receiving help donations to Ag Supply Hub at Dakin Dairy.
The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
