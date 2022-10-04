Read full article on original website
Fred Flintstone
3d ago
No way… are you telling us that if you defund the police and decriminalized drugs crime great worst… noooo waaayyyyy…!!!
Victim of deadly Old Town stabbing identified by police
The victim of a Sept. 30 Old Town homicide has been ID'd by Portland Police.
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
MultCo murder suspect arrested after release from jail day prior
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau said they are conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police say he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, Portland Police are looking into whether the initial assault […]
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Investigation underway after deadly...
Police fire at 2 suspects during separate Thursday incidents in Gresham, Hillsboro; 1 injured
Officers in Gresham and Hillsboro fired their weapons in two separate incidents Thursday, leaving one person wounded, police reported. In Hillsboro, Patrick James Robertson, 40, attempted a carjacking at about 10:30 p.m. and then broke into a residence on Northeast 17th Avenue, slashing a resident in the arm with a knife and stealing a gun, police said.
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
Suspect in Lloyd District officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following their release from the hospital. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen William Borges, 31, of Portland, has been...
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
Portland transportation commissioner calls for transfer of Powell Blvd. to city control, after cyclist killed in crash
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling for the state transportation department to transfer the entirety of Powell Boulevard to city control, after a woman was struck and killed by a semi truck while cycling on the road this week. Sarah Pliner, 50, was riding her bike at the...
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
District to search locker rooms, restrooms after Vancouver employee allegedly videotaped girls
Vancouver public schools will be searching all locker rooms and restrooms across the district after an employee was accused of videotaping girls in the Alki Middle School locker room.
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon
The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple
On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms
Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
