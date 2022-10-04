ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Flintstone
3d ago

No way… are you telling us that if you defund the police and decriminalized drugs crime great worst… noooo waaayyyyy…!!!

kptv.com

Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

MultCo murder suspect arrested after release from jail day prior

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau said they are conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police say he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, Portland Police are looking into whether the initial assault […]
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Investigation underway after deadly...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Police fire at 2 suspects during separate Thursday incidents in Gresham, Hillsboro; 1 injured

Officers in Gresham and Hillsboro fired their weapons in two separate incidents Thursday, leaving one person wounded, police reported. In Hillsboro, Patrick James Robertson, 40, attempted a carjacking at about 10:30 p.m. and then broke into a residence on Northeast 17th Avenue, slashing a resident in the arm with a knife and stealing a gun, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
bruinbanner.com

Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon

The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
GRESHAM, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA

