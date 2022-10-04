Read full article on original website
Commission decides on Chelan River rule making and species classifications
OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission decided on Chelan River rule making and species classifications at its virtual meeting on Friday, Oct. 7. The Commission unanimously decided to maintain a closure of a section of the Chelan River to fishing. The Commission also decided to down-list the...
Contracting opportunities
Business opportunities often are available for contractors, vendors, and others interested in doing business with Washington State Parks. The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer. The successful bidder of any contract must abide by the Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity policies of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
Vital for Success - Veteran Service Organizations
Relationships, partnerships, and friendships are vital to the success of our statewide network, who every day are out there meeting the needs of Veterans and their Families. That is why we take time to get to know and understand the goals of newly elected Commanders of Veterans Service Organizations with who we contract.
PEBB members: End of Washington COVID-19 state of emergency
On September 8, 2022, Governor Jay Inslee announced the COVID-19 state of emergency in Washington will end October 31, 2022 (at this time, the national state of emergency is still in effect). The following outlines how the end of the state of emergency might impact timelines and allowances that were...
WDFW to lift target shooting ban for Department-managed lands in Eastern Washington on Oct. 7
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today it will lift its ban on target shooting for Department-managed lands east of the Cascades tomorrow, Oct. 7. “We recognize that this time of year is an important window for hunters looking to sight in their firearms...
Commissioner Franz Highlights the Fewest Acres Burned in a Decade this Wildfire Season
As fire season nears an end, Commissioner Franz and fire personnel provide update at DNR Fire Cache. On Friday, Oct. 7, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), hosted an end-of-season wildfire briefing at DNR’s Fire Cache in Tumwater. Franz celebrated the fire season’s successes and partnerships around the state that contributed to a more moderate fire season.
West Coast Leaders Double Down on Bold Actions to Fight Climate Crisis
SAN FRANCISCO – In the latest of several climate agreements among Pacific Coast governments, California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia signed a new partnership Thursday recommitting the region to climate action. The Statement of Cooperation (SOC) promotes collaboration between the four regional governments on accelerating the transition to a...
Governor Jay Inslee Proclaims Fire Prevention Week 2022
Olympia – Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed October 9-15, 2022, as “Fire Prevention Week.”. The proclamation commitments to public fire safety and prevention, including the importance of having a home fire escape plan and knowing how to respond to a smoke detector when it sounds to ensure the safety of families and their loved ones.
Fishing on most coastal rivers and tributaries for salmon and all game fish to close beginning Oct. 8
OLYMPIA – Fishing for salmon and all game fish is closing in most coastal rivers and tributaries beginning Saturday, Oct. 8 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. "Historic low flows this summer are creating conditions that limit fish movements...
