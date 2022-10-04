ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

wa.gov

Contracting opportunities

Business opportunities often are available for contractors, vendors, and others interested in doing business with Washington State Parks. The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer. The successful bidder of any contract must abide by the Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity policies of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
wa.gov

Vital for Success - Veteran Service Organizations

Relationships, partnerships, and friendships are vital to the success of our statewide network, who every day are out there meeting the needs of Veterans and their Families. That is why we take time to get to know and understand the goals of newly elected Commanders of Veterans Service Organizations with who we contract.
wa.gov

PEBB members: End of Washington COVID-19 state of emergency

On September 8, 2022, Governor Jay Inslee announced the COVID-19 state of emergency in Washington will end October 31, 2022 (at this time, the national state of emergency is still in effect). The following outlines how the end of the state of emergency might impact timelines and allowances that were...
wa.gov

Commissioner Franz Highlights the Fewest Acres Burned in a Decade this Wildfire Season

As fire season nears an end, Commissioner Franz and fire personnel provide update at DNR Fire Cache. On Friday, Oct. 7, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), hosted an end-of-season wildfire briefing at DNR’s Fire Cache in Tumwater. Franz celebrated the fire season’s successes and partnerships around the state that contributed to a more moderate fire season.
TUMWATER, WA
wa.gov

West Coast Leaders Double Down on Bold Actions to Fight Climate Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO – In the latest of several climate agreements among Pacific Coast governments, California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia signed a new partnership Thursday recommitting the region to climate action. The Statement of Cooperation (SOC) promotes collaboration between the four regional governments on accelerating the transition to a...
OREGON STATE
wa.gov

Governor Jay Inslee Proclaims Fire Prevention Week 2022

Olympia – Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed October 9-15, 2022, as “Fire Prevention Week.”. The proclamation commitments to public fire safety and prevention, including the importance of having a home fire escape plan and knowing how to respond to a smoke detector when it sounds to ensure the safety of families and their loved ones.
WASHINGTON STATE
