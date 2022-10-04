GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Sonu Kansal joins the company to advance its already robust technology and continue to provide innovative mobility solutions to vulnerable communities.Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 – EverDriven, the leader in technology-enabled alternative student transportation for school districts nationwide, today announced the appointment of Sonu Kansal as the Chief Technology Officer. The hiring of Kansal comes as EverDriven continues to grow its technical prowess and advance its already robust platform to help districts meet challenges in student transportation today, and in the future.

