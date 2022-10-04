ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Express Senior Director of Electric Vehicles Nick Voisard Named STN’s Rising Superstar in Student Transportation

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC, (NELLC) is proud to announce that Nick Voisard, Senior Director of Electric Vehicles, has been selected as one of ten Rising Superstars in Student Transportation by School Transportation News (STN). The award aims to recognize individuals in the student transportation field for their exemplary operational leadership or innovation. Over 40 individuals were nominated for the recognition, including NELLC team members Rodney Booth, Chief Engineer and Sho Kalache, Region Manager. Nick is featured in the October issue of STN’s magazine.
LISLE, IL
EverDriven Grows Technical Team to Help Enhance Student Transportation Options

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Sonu Kansal joins the company to advance its already robust technology and continue to provide innovative mobility solutions to vulnerable communities.Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 – EverDriven, the leader in technology-enabled alternative student transportation for school districts nationwide, today announced the appointment of Sonu Kansal as the Chief Technology Officer. The hiring of Kansal comes as EverDriven continues to grow its technical prowess and advance its already robust platform to help districts meet challenges in student transportation today, and in the future.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
BYD Celebrates Clean Air Day and EPA Announcement

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – BYD (Build Your Dreams), the world’s leader in battery-electric buses, took the pledge to participate in the 5th annual California Clean Air Day and congratulated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) for providing more funding to its School Bus Program. California Clean Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texas District to Transition to all Electric School Buses by 2035

Austin Independent School District in Texas plans to have its fleet of 500 school buses run solely on electricity. The district announced last month it is committed to transitioning to an all-electric school bus fleet by 2035. Austin ISD is the first district in the state to make such a statement.
TEXAS STATE
