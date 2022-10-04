ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

ghfalcon.com

Wake County Considers School Start Time Changes

Wake County re-evaluated its current K-12 start and end times on September 26th with a highly-suggested alternative: both starting and ending school later for all grade levels. The school system is currently debating whether or not starting school at 7:25 a.m. is reasonable. Edward McFarland, the county’s chief academic advancement...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Wake school board, superintendent extend contract under new name

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has extended the Wake County Public School System superintendent’s contract another year. It now expires June 30, 2026. It’ll be under a new name: Catty Quiroz Moore. That’s after Moore, who has long gone by Cathy, said “Cathy” contradicts some federal identification documents. She first mentioned the problem during a board meeting last month, noting “Catty” is her given Hispanic name.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders shaping future of Wheels Fun Park

The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham voters voice support, opposition to $550.2 million in education bonds on November ballot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With Election Day just weeks away, those who live in Durham County will consider $550.2 billion worth of education bonds on the ballot this November. The bonds would go toward repairing education buildings in the county. These bond referendums include $423.5 million for Durham Public Schools, $112.7 million for Durham Technical Community College and $14 million for the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

