DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
ghfalcon.com
Wake County Considers School Start Time Changes
Wake County re-evaluated its current K-12 start and end times on September 26th with a highly-suggested alternative: both starting and ending school later for all grade levels. The school system is currently debating whether or not starting school at 7:25 a.m. is reasonable. Edward McFarland, the county’s chief academic advancement...
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
WRAL
Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools
A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
WRAL
Rocky Mount students hold walkout over teacher shortage
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education.
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
Wake wins $13.5 million federal magnet school grant. These 4 schools will get the money.
The money is from a federal program designed to help desegregate public schools.
Student's suspicions led to lockdown at 2 Fayetteville high schools; no threat found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. Both Seventy-First and Seventy-First Classical were locked down right after 9 a.m. as law enforcement investigated the...
Wake County Public School System debates future of remote learning days
Wake County Public School System is evaluating how remote learning works and how it will be used in the future.
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
WRAL
Wake school board, superintendent extend contract under new name
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has extended the Wake County Public School System superintendent’s contract another year. It now expires June 30, 2026. It’ll be under a new name: Catty Quiroz Moore. That’s after Moore, who has long gone by Cathy, said “Cathy” contradicts some federal identification documents. She first mentioned the problem during a board meeting last month, noting “Catty” is her given Hispanic name.
WRAL
Durham leaders shaping future of Wheels Fun Park
The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
cbs17
2 Fayetteville schools clear after lockdown; ‘no active threat:’ police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville schools went on a brief lockdown Friday morning, according to police. This happened around 9:15 a.m. at Seventy First Classical and Seventy-First High School. Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say a student at Seventy-First High School reported...
WRAL
New data shows success of Durham's guaranteed income program
Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March. Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
cbs17
Durham voters voice support, opposition to $550.2 million in education bonds on November ballot
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With Election Day just weeks away, those who live in Durham County will consider $550.2 billion worth of education bonds on the ballot this November. The bonds would go toward repairing education buildings in the county. These bond referendums include $423.5 million for Durham Public Schools, $112.7 million for Durham Technical Community College and $14 million for the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science.
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WRAL
Parents share concerns after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh. Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
