ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Arnim Whisler will step away from the Red Stars after NWSL report

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsICm_0iMBINMP00

CHICAGO – Over a day after US Soccer released a report detailing systemic abuse and misconduct over the years in the National Women’s Soccer League, some of which the report found took place with the Chicago Red Stars, the chairman of the team is stepping aside.

Arnim Whisler announced that he will hand control of the Red Stars to his executive team in Chicago while also taking himself out of his governance role on the NWSL Board of Governors.

This comes after former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates released her report to US Soccer on Monday that was commissioned to investigate claims of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct that rocked the league during the 2021 season.

This included allegations against former Red Stars manager Rory Dames, who resigned after the 2021 season when these were brought to light in a Washington Post report.

Many of these same claims were brought to light in the Yates report to US Soccer about the Red Stars, including Whisler, had not acted promptly to protect the players when he first heard of the allegations against Dames in 2014.

The full report from Yates can be read by clicking here.

“There are few things in life that I have as much love and admiration for than our Chicago Red Stars. That’s why after reviewing yesterday’s report, I am filled with sorrow upon reading the many stories and experiences shared by so many incredibly brave individuals who have played in the NWSL, including our beloved club,” said Whisler. “I am so deeply sorry for what our players experienced during their time spent in Chicago. Our organization is committed to rebuilding trust and respect among players and staff towards our league and club, and I recognize that my current presence is a distraction.

“I do not want to take any of the attention away from the players’ incredible and well-earned playoff run.”

This is a similar move to one made by the Portland Thorns, who were also scrutinized for their handling of abuse claims. Owner Merritt Paulson along with two other members of the organization also stepped away from their duties with the club.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman released a statement on behalf of the league shortly after Whisler’s announcement.

“The NWSL is supportive of the important steps taken by the Portland Thorns and Chicago Red Stars today. As the League continues to evaluate the Yates report, I want to assure you that we remain committed to implementing reform and disciplinary action, both as a result of the Yates Report and the NWSL/NWSLPA’s Joint Investigative Team’s findings. The Joint Investigative Team is working towards concluding their report by the end of the year, and we will not interfere with that process, as the findings of that investigation will offer important input from our players. While it will take time, we are fully prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our players, staff and other stakeholders in order to create the League that our players, fans, partners and staff deserve and expect.”

The Red Stars finished their regular season on Sunday with a win over Angel City FC to clinch the sixth and final spot in the NWSL Playoffs. They will play their quarterfinal match against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Yates
WGN News

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

64-year-old man shot in head, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Washington Heights Thursday night. The man was found in an alley at the 10300 block of South Green Street Thursday evening at around 10:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings

A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Nwsl Playoffs#Nexstar#The Red Stars#The Chicago Red Stars#Washington Post#Us Soccer
WGN News

Pritzker, Bailey spar in first debate ahead of election

NORMAL, Ill. — Hot topics like crime, the economy and abortion rights all came up Thursday night during the first debate between Gov. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Throughout the hour-long debate, Pritzker and Bailey did not play nice. “JB is an arrogant liar,” Bailey said. “This budget to him is a shell game.” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Comedian, Maywood native Judy Tenuta dies at 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around her, publicist […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy