Man arrested in connection to Maple and Garland crash that hospitalized 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
44-Year-Old Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez Injured In A Rollover Crash In Quincy (Quincy, WA)
The victim was identified as Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez, 44, who was driving her gold 2002 Infiniti G20 on northbound Martin Road and hit an apple-bin trailer carried by tractor. Ramirez-Sanchez was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment. The extent of her injury is not known. Additional information regarding the...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
46-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a 46-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 near Prosser when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the eastbound lanes. The crash was reported...
Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
Spokane Police are investigation the crash as a suspected DUI. One person is in critical condition.
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On SR 17 (Grant County, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County that injured four people. According to the deputies, a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by Steven Booth, 57, of Warden, was just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback. The Outback was occupied by Stephen Fuchs, 67, and Mathew Bobbitt, 41.
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
