FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Antitrust enforcers who have asked a federal judge to stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality content maker Within filed a shorter version of their complaint on Friday. The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit in July saying that Meta’s acquisition of...
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory

(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster

(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
