KWCH.com
Junior League of Wichita donation makes popular zoo exhibit possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is one of the state’s most popular attractions, elevated in large part by donations to develop and expand. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift for the zoo to create its “Pride of the Plains” exhibit.
KWCH.com
Girls Night Out at Holiday Galleria
Not only can you shop at Holiday Galleria you can also try out samples at some of the vendors. Goddard MS teacher recognized for saving choking student. An eighth-grade student said he was choking on a water bottle cap when his teacher jumped into action to save him. For that, he's forever grateful.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
KAKE TV
How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
KWCH.com
Goddard MS teacher recognized for saving choking student
Not only can you shop at Holiday Galleria you can also try out samples at some of the vendors. If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping and have some fun, you won't want to miss Holiday Galleria at the Century II Expo. Holiday Galleria. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's...
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is awake, could transfer rehabilitation hospital soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An 11-year-old Wichita boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike to school last month has been awake for a short while now, and his parents hope to move him to a rehabilitation hospital soon. Nathan Veith's mother said on social media four...
Kait 8
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
KWCH.com
Cleanup planned for decades-long contamination impacting NE Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are seeking input on cleaning up contaminated groundwater in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The nearly $14 million project would clean up a contaminant that’s been there for decades, potentially causing life-threatening health issues...
Why some downtown Wichita roads will close Sunday
Around 1,800 runners are expected to run either a marathon, half-marathon or the 5K in Wichita's core area Sunday morning into the afternoon.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
KWCH.com
Some birds off exhibit at Sedgwick County Zoo due to bird flu
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said Thursday some birds will be off exhibit until further notice due to the threat of bird flu. The zoo said two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases have recently been identified in Kansas and the SCZ bird care team is taking precautions to protect their areas. Therefore, the flamingos, farms birds, and pelicans, will be off exhibit until further notice to prevent contact with wild waterfowl.
KWCH.com
WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
New Wichita franchise is opening to help dogs and their owners
A franchise is coming to Wichita next month that’s designed to help both dogs and their owners, the franchisee said.
Two events scheduled to dispose of household hazardous waste in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations.
KAKE TV
Protecting yourself as a consumer as trash problems continue in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office wants consumers, including those who use Best Value Services for trash pickup, to know its Consumer Protection Division is ready to help if you are experiencing frustrations with a business. KAKE News has been following complaints that Best...
KWCH.com
Wichita nurses consider unionizing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.
KWCH.com
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita couple, Josie and Pat Bollig, left this weekend for a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. They flew out of Kansas City, had a stop in Dallas and then finally arrived in Cancun at 5 p.m. When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by...
