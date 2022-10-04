ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Girls Night Out at Holiday Galleria

Not only can you shop at Holiday Galleria you can also try out samples at some of the vendors. Goddard MS teacher recognized for saving choking student. An eighth-grade student said he was choking on a water bottle cap when his teacher jumped into action to save him. For that, he's forever grateful.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Goddard MS teacher recognized for saving choking student

Not only can you shop at Holiday Galleria you can also try out samples at some of the vendors.
WICHITA, KS
Kait 8

Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cleanup planned for decades-long contamination impacting NE Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are seeking input on cleaning up contaminated groundwater in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The nearly $14 million project would clean up a contaminant that’s been there for decades, potentially causing life-threatening health issues...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Some birds off exhibit at Sedgwick County Zoo due to bird flu

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said Thursday some birds will be off exhibit until further notice due to the threat of bird flu. The zoo said two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases have recently been identified in Kansas and the SCZ bird care team is taking precautions to protect their areas. Therefore, the flamingos, farms birds, and pelicans, will be off exhibit until further notice to prevent contact with wild waterfowl.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita nurses consider unionizing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita couple, Josie and Pat Bollig, left this weekend for a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. They flew out of Kansas City, had a stop in Dallas and then finally arrived in Cancun at 5 p.m. When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by...

