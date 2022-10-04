Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Pratt opens $200M box plant in Park City, Kansas
Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging producer based in Conyers, Georgia, has announced the opening of a $200 million state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing corrugated box plant in Park City, Kansas, which officially opened Monday. The company says it will continue recycling operations at the existing Wichita facility about 10 miles...
KWCH.com
Cleanup planned for decades-long contamination impacting NE Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are seeking input on cleaning up contaminated groundwater in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The nearly $14 million project would clean up a contaminant that’s been there for decades, potentially causing life-threatening health issues...
Mormon Island: The ghost town that a drought exposed
What is Mormon Island? Latter-day Saint ghost town that emerged because of the drought.
WIBW
Norton Dam, Sebelius Lake mark 56 years of flood control, irrigation storage
NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Norton Dam and Keith Sebelius Lake have spent 56 years controlling flood plains and storing water for irrigation. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says Norton Dam and Keith Sebelius Lake - part of the Almena Unit in North Central Kansas - store irrigation water to serve 5,763 acres of land, provide water for the City of Norton, protect the Prairie Dog Creek valley from floods and offer recreational opportunities.
Two events scheduled to dispose of household hazardous waste in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations.
