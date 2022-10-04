ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rio Grande Sun

Trash Authority 'Behind on Revenue'

Española City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to deliberate its issues with the North Central Solid Waste Authority. This comes after a meeting between the two parties, and several authority board meetings in which the trash and financial problems have been discussed. After reviewing the information that...
ESPANOLA, NM
bernco.gov

BENEFITS & WELLNESS

WHETHER YOU ARE JUST BEGINNING YOUR CAREER, SEEKING A NEW CAREER, OR JUST LOOKING FOR A NEW CHALLENGE, BERNALILLO COUNTY KNOWS YOU HAVE MANY OPTIONS. We are always interested in visiting with people who want to be part of our team of 2,300 people whose mission is to serve the residents and visitors of New Mexico’s most populous county.
BERNALILLO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernalillo, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Bernalillo, NM
Government
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Housing Prices Remain High as Sales Fall

Home sales in the city of Santa Fe decreased by 29% in the third quarter of this year compared with 2021, and by 22% in Santa Fe County, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. During the same time period, city median home prices increased by 21% to $575,000 and by 8% to $775,000 in the county. While the year-to-year comparison shows an increase, both city and county median home prices dropped slightly compared to the most recent quarter. “The Santa Fe housing market, along with much of the country, experienced a rebalancing shift with slowing home and land sales facing growing market pressure on prices,” Andrea Dobyns, 2022 President of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “As the Federal Reserve increases mortgage rates to address inflation, the housing market is responding.” Year-to-year price increases were highest—more than 25%—in the Southeast sector: between the east side and west of Old Santa Fe Trail, including Quail Run, where the third quarter median house cost was $1.37 million. That area also had the highest decrease in home sales, which dropped by 37% year-to-year. The lowest-priced houses were in the city’s Midtown and Southside sectors, where the median house cost rose by 11.3% year-to-year, from $405,000 to $451,000, and sales dropped by close to 32%. SAR’s quarterly indicators says “some relief may be on the horizon” for active buyers, as “falling home sales have helped inventory to improve, while the rise in interest rates is putting downward pressure on home prices.”
SANTA FE, NM
bernco.gov

Silver Avenue, From Fifth to Sixth Street, to be Closed for Eight Months

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County will close Silver Avenue, from Fourth to Fifth street, on Oct. 10 as a safety precaution while renovations are done on Alvarado Square. The closure is so that windows can be replaced in the county headquarters building. The windows are more than 30 years old and replacement will create a more energy efficient environment at Alvarado Square. This $2.5 million project was approved by the County Commission in April.
BERNALILLO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Tax Bills#Personal Property#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Assessor S Office
krwg.org

Former NM college official guilty in embezzlement scheme

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former official at Northern New Mexico College has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme she admitted to hatching more than a decade ago but will serve no jail time. Instead, Henrietta Trujillo will be required to repay about $80,000 she stole from the college a decade ago and spend two years on house arrest. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported she'll also do substantial community service and five years’ probation after Thursday's plea and sentencing. Trujillo was the financial services director at the college in Española when she admitted taking the money and another $167,000 in checks that she never cashed. Judges rejected plea agreements in 2019 and again 2020, saying they were too lenient.
ESPANOLA, NM
KOAT 7

Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KRQE News 13

Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Engagement: Sena and Anderso

Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Next Avenue

A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation

Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 28 – Oct. 21

Raymond Eugene Nance, 51, of Los Alamos was arrested September 29 on an out of state warrant. Christopher Dominovich, 25, of Albuquerque was arrested September 30 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Ben Ortiz, 58, of Dixon was arrested September 30 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

MDC officers charged in inmate death found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate in 2019 were found not guilty Tuesday. Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval were facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela. The state argued it was a case of excessive use of force and that Sandoval kept his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo. According to NMSP, the Sandoval County...
BERNALILLO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy