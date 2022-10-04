Read full article on original website
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Fall colors not as brilliant?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For many folks, this is their favorite time of the year in Western New York because of the pretty fall colors. The challenge is matching the nice weather with peak colors. Unfortunately, there is some evidence that the colors are not going to be quite as brilliant this year. Why is this? It is the lack of rainfall during the spring and summer seasons.
13 WHAM
Much colder weather on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Enjoy today's mild weather! Over the next 24 hours, temperatures will drop drastically. Today will bring some sunshine at times this morning. But through the day, there will be more clouds building into the area. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be another mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.Into tonight, clouds will linger. There will be a few showers moving through the area overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening weather update
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Back to cool air to end the week and start the weekend. We enjoyed a few days in the 70s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, but that’ll be changing Friday morning with a cold front. The front will arrive first thing in the morning with a few rain showers, followed by a cool breeze and dropping temperatures. We’ll peak in the mid 50s early in the morning, then drop into the 40s by evening. The coolest air will arrive overnight, with many spots away from Lake Ontario dipping into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost isn’t expected at this point.
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
localsyr.com
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 5
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Development Division of Tourism issued its first Fall Foliage report for the month of October, and parts of the state are nearing peak colors heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Peak colors can be found in parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Southern Tier.
How Vulnerable Are You to Natural Disasters in New York State?
With the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Carolinas, it may make you wonder how vulnerable you may be to natural disasters like this. Could it happen here in the Hudson Valley, or in the rest of New York?. New York has certainly had its...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warmer air is on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a few cool days and frosty mornings, we’ve made it back to the 60s on Tuesday and we’re going up from there. Highs on Wednesday will flirt with 70, with lower 70s likely on Thursday. Thursday should be the warmest day, but Wednesday will be the pick of the week with nearly full sunshine to go along with that milder air.
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit begins annual bow hunting program to manage deer population
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit is set to begin its annual bow hunting program to help manage the deer population and reduce deer-related accidents. Tuesday marked opening day. With it comes rules which include only hunting on properties that agree to it. Hunters must pass requirements regarding proximity to homes...
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Simply Crepes location to open on Bay Road
Their menu is described as a "progressively traditional French country house experience, with scratch-made recipes handcrafted using quality ingredients."
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
WHEC TV-10
Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
