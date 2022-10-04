Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
Sheriff: Slain California family, suspect had long dispute
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” a sheriff said Thursday. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had...
NBC San Diego
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
A kidnapped baby, parents and uncle are found dead in California
A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.
4 kidnapped Calif. family members, including 8-month-old, have been found dead, sheriff says
Four members of a central California family, including an 8-month-old, who were kidnapped two days ago have been found dead, the Merced County sheriff said Wednesday night. “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vernon Warnke said at a news conference. “We found the four people from the kidnapping, and they are in fact deceased.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff outlines timeline of California family's kidnapping and murder
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened after a gunman kidnapped four family members.Oct. 6, 2022.
Stockton ‘serial killer who murdered 6 is ambushing victims’ with eerie disguise & sick motive, criminal profiler warns
NEW details on the description and motive of a 'serial killer' who has left a Californian city on tenterhooks have been theorized by a criminal profiler in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun. Cops are hunting for a suspect believed to be responsible for several shootings in Stockton as...
'Our worst fears have been confirmed': California family kidnapped on camera found dead
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of an 8-month old, her parents and uncle were found on a rural farm. KSEE's Katherine Phillips reports.Oct. 6, 2022.
California police connect two more shootings to series of murders
Police investigating a series of mysterious, after-dark murders in Stockton, Calif., have tied two more shootings to the criminal probe. The Stockton Police Department is offering a $95,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an unknown individual or individuals responsible for five local shootings in recent months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Heartbreaking Stockton ‘serial killer’ update as 5 victims identified & cops issue warning over suspect’s eerie pattern
FIVE victims brutally shot and killed in a mysterious string of violence have been identified as cops desperately search for a suspected serial killer. California investigators have identified eerie similarities in the heartbreaking deaths after it was revealed that each victim was a Hispanic male between the ages of 21 and 54.
California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
NBC News
511K+
Followers
57K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6