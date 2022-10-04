ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Hill

California police connect two more shootings to series of murders

Police investigating a series of mysterious, after-dark murders in Stockton, Calif., have tied two more shootings to the criminal probe. The Stockton Police Department is offering a $95,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an unknown individual or individuals responsible for five local shootings in recent months.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
