60 companies, hundreds of students connect at UH Mānoa Career Fair
An estimated 800 students turned out for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Fall 2022 Career Fair at Campus Center Ballroom on October 6. They were able to connect with 160 representatives from 60 companies who are offering internships, co-ops and career opportunities. “I think it’s really helpful...
$20K fellowships empower women, support PhD candidates’ research
Three University of Hawaiʻi PhD candidates are recipients of a national fellowship aimed to tackle barriers women face in education. UH Hilo’s Sasha Nealand (Kovacs), and UH Mānoa’s Valentina Alvarez and Hannah El-Silimy were each awarded $20,000 to pursue academic work and lead innovative community projects to empower women and girls from the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
UH News Image of the Week: Ānuenue
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Robert Lipske, a faculty member in Outreach College’s Continuing and Professional Programs. Bob shared a spring rainbow over Hawaiʻi Hall on the Mānoa campus. Send us your image!
VA secretary visits with UH veteran students
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough visited the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus on October 5, to talk with veterans taking classes and hear about their experiences transitioning from service members to students. More than 700 undergraduate students and more than 100 graduate students are...
KITV.com
Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
thecanetassel.org
Waipahu High School welcomes new principal Zachary Sheets
Within his first few days at Waipahu High School, new principal Zachary Sheets came to love the school. He can often be seen out and about, greeted by students during passing time as they rush to their next class. Prior to becoming principal, Sheets taught at August Ahrens Elementary School...
Appointments canceled at Tripler Army Medical Center due to main break
Tripler Army Medical Center said because of a water main break at the medical center, they have canceled all appointments for the day.
Be the film critic, UH Mānoa film students want you
Students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy for Creative Media (ACM) in the College of Arts, Languages and Letters are asking the public to weigh in on their individual film projects. On Friday, October 7, ACM Share the Screen will feature multiple student films in front of a live audience, which will provide firsthand feedback.
UH Hilo women’s soccer moves up to share No. 6 ranking
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team moved up one spot in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings released on October 4. UH Hilo now shares the No. 6 ranking with two-time defending national champion Grand Valley State University. The Vulcans also remain...
KITV.com
Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
KITV.com
Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi
KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon will be back on Hawaii Island this weekend. It’s a welcome economic boon after a long dry spell. Some 5,000 triathletes are set to flock to the island for the event. “You have the Super Bowl...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Collaborative effort to address crime in Waikiki is making an impact, residents say
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki. But today, they’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an...
Last chance to attend warrior tryouts for Jason Momoa show
The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.
KITV.com
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Thousands of triathletes are in Kona for the Ironman World Championship
More than 5,000 athletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days to accommodate about 2,500 athletes each day — a record number of participants. "We'll have athletes...
KITV.com
Patient care at risk as nursing homes struggle with staffing shortages
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Barbara Ferreira was admitted into the Avalon Care Center in Kalihi about a month ago after suffering a stroke. Family members say what they witnessed there was heartbreaking.
