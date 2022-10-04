Read full article on original website
Related
New interactive exhibit ‘American Adventure’ opens at the Reading Public Museum
The Reading Public Museum has announced a new exhibition for the fall: American Adventure, which will be on view from October 8, 2022 through January 14, 2023. The interactive exhibition puts visitors into the shoes of the original colonists. This realistic role-play adventure presents one great challenge: To survive for one year.
Reading Police and local churches team up for ‘National Faith & Blue Weekend’
The Reading Police Department, in partnership with the Police Chaplains, invite the City of Reading community to participate in National Faith & Blue weekend, with a special event at City Park on Sunday, October 9 from 1-4pm. The event will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The outdoor...
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctv.org
City of Reading Public Works Announces Leaf Collection Schedule
Public Works Crews will begin picking up leaves curbside in various areas throughout the city starting Monday, October 17, 2022. Loose leaves will not be picked up before the starting date. Please do not put grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris under or in the loose leaf piles....
Olivet and RACC announce ‘Blue Door to RACC’ scholarship program
Olivet Boys & Girls Club has partnered with Reading Area Community College to pilot a workforce training program for Olivet Team members. The goal of the program is to continue to strengthen the Club’s ability to serve youth and families in addition to building a workforce pipeline and the future career potential of Team members.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
Lancaster County police department offering high-visibility trick-or-treat bags for free
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is giving away high-visibility trick-or-treat bags to children 13 years and younger in time for Halloween. The bags were donated by The Chickies Rock Moose, Lodge 307, chapter 724. Those interested in picking up the free bags should stop by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SRG inviting artists to submit work to Schuylkill Themed Art Show
The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area invites artists to submit original pieces for the 18th Annual Scenes of the Schuylkill Juried Art Show and Sale in November at the Pottstown Campus of Montgomery County Community College. Artists are invited to submit original artwork or photography on paper or canvas...
abc27.com
Lancaster General Hospital holds career exploration event
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health hosted a career exploration day, themed “A day in the life,” on Thursday, Oct. 6. Lancaster General, with the help of 15 public high schools, brought students who may have a career interest in the medical field to the hospital and offered them an opportunity to shadow experienced healthcare professionals.
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
WFMZ-TV Online
Honeybees at work in hives on CollegeTowne rooftop
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University is adding to the buzz in downtown Reading. The university has partnered with Uncle B's Honey Company to place four honeybee hives on the roof of Reading CollegeTowne's John R. Post Center on Penn Street. Students will be able to track, manage and sell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
WGAL
Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Volunteer delivery drivers needed for Berks County Meals on Wheels program
Join Meals on Wheels as a Volunteer Delivery Driver this Fall and deliver nutrition to those in need in our local communities. You will harvest a wealth of personal satisfaction as you enrich your life and make a difference in someone else’s life with each delivery!. The organization is...
Berks County leaders recognized at PA Latino Convention Gala
Centro Hispano Board member Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Michael Toledo, President & CEO of the Centro Hispano, have been recognized on the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania list. According to the press release, the list honors diverse individuals making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. POWER...
peninsulachronicle.com
Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes
YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0