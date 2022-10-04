Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Owners of Spring Valley apartment complex where residents were trapped in fire will pay $25k fine
The owners of a Spring Valley apartment complex where residents were trapped during a March fire have been ordered to pay a hefty fine.
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
Bridgeport officials: Fire damages multi-family home; cause under investigation
Bridgeport officials are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment house.
ctexaminer.com
In Face Of Rising Rents, Poor Repair, Curtailed Leases, Tenants Unions Gain Foothold in Connecticut
The garage doors of a Stamford high-rise are often stuck open, so anyone can walk in and go up to the apartments inside. Tenants say they sometimes hear people in the hallways at night, and sometimes their door handles jiggle as if someone is trying to get in. Tenants say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Massapequa Park homeowners say repair to broken pipe has been ongoing for 5 years
Massapequa Park residents say they are frustrated with a broken sewer pipe that has been taking over five years to repair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALERT CENTER: Crews on scene of Bay Shore house fire
News 12 has been told someone called to report a fire in the basement of the home.
News 12
Suffolk DA: 4 arrested for trafficking drugs from Dominican Republic, NYC to sell at local bars
Four people were arrested in an alleged Montauk drug ring. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray A. Tierney says the group trafficked cocaine and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic, New York City and other places to sell at local bars. Angela Garces-Diaz, Anuedy Garces-Medrano, Yadaris Baez-Rivera and Everado Hernandez were charged...
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police in Connecticut have identified a Fairfield County man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. John W. Capodanno, age 64, of Bethel, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Litchfield County in the area of 177 Danbury Road in New Milford. According to New Milford...
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
Second AirDrop threat in days leads to evacuation at Goshen middle school dance
Goshen school officials told News 12 a student received a threat via AirDrop towards the end of the dance Friday at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Lawsuit filed by Spring Valley apartment landlord discontinued
The suit, filed by the landlord of a Spring Valley apartment complex, was the scene of a serious fire last March.
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
Smithtown resident to take center stage with Radio City Rockettes
The magic of the holiday season will soon take over New York City and what more iconic way to celebrate than with the Rockettes!
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Comments / 0