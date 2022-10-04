Read full article on original website
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington
SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
KING-5
A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"
TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
KOMO News
Local Seattle businesses brace for Mariners' playoff push
SEATTLE, Wash. — For the first time in 21 years, the Mariners are in the playoffs. While there won’t be games at T-Mobile Park for this series, bars like Collins Pub in Pioneer Square are expecting a home-game atmosphere. “There will be a lot of people coming down...
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
KOMO News
Photos: Zoo animals cheering for the Seattle Mariners ahead of wild-card series
SEATTLE, Wash. — Everyone is getting in the "Go Mariners" spirit Friday - including our furry friends - as the team is set to go up against the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card series. The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle shared photos of their Humboldt penguins embracing the...
A Seattle Cop Gets Fired for Bad Tweets Instead of His Terrible Conduct
An officer with the Seattle Police Department has been fired, not for needlessly busting out the window of an occupied car, but for being an angry troll on social media. KIRO 7 news reported Tuesday that Andrei Constantin was fired from the Seattle P.D. last month for Twitter posts that caused "great harm to the Department's relationship with the community."
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KOMO News
Seattle police adding patrols in U-District after weekend of gun violence
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is adding patrols in the University District neighborhood following a weekend of gun violence that left multiple people injured. Officials from the police department say it will begin on Thursday, October 6th. They’ll be staff primarily in the evenings and target...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police launch emphasis patrols in U District following recent gun violence
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are launching emphasis patrols in the University District after recent gun violence incidents. According to authorities, officers were called to at least four shooting incidents from late September to early October. No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Most recently, four students were...
KOMO News
50-year-old male in critical condition after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of NW 85th St. where a 50-year-old man was shot and injured. According to law enforcement, the shooting took place outside of an apartment building in an alley. The suspect has been described by law enforcement...
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder
Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown. The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
