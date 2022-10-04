Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Salinas, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Aptos High School football team will have a game with Everett Alvarez High School on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KSBW.com
Hartnell College struck by ransomware attack, students told to monitor credit reports
SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College confirmed on Friday that their school's network had been the target of a ransomware attack. According to the school, the Information and Technology Resources team at the college detected "abnormal network activity." The school says they manually shut down their network after learning of...
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
Threats of violence deemed not-credible to Pacific Grove schools
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After an investigation, the Pacific Grove Police Department has deemed a possible threat of violence at a local school not credible. The Pacific Grove Police department received a report at 9:45 p.m. of threats of violence at a local school posted on social media. It was discovered the threat was reposted The post Threats of violence deemed not-credible to Pacific Grove schools appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Monterey County needs poll workers that speak Asian languages
SALINAS, Calif. — With Election Day on Nov. 8 quickly approaching, Monterey County still needs poll workers — specifically, bilingual speakers who are fluent in English and Tagalog, Vietnamese or Korean. While the county always welcomes more volunteers, the elections department says they have English and Spanish speaking...
cupertinotoday.com
Santa Clara Fire Department inviting public comment on 5-year strategic plan
The Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) is hosting meetings to gather public input on how it can best serve and protect the community. Feedback, comments, and concerns voiced during these meetings will contribute to the development of SCFD’s 5-year strategic plan. SCFD will hold the final meeting of the...
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the Santa Cruz County Supervisor District 3 candidates
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two current Santa Cruz city councilmembers are facing off in the race for Santa Cruz County Supervisor in District Three. The candidates are vying to represent most of Santa Cruz, Bonny Doon and Davenport. Rebuilding Santa Cruz mountain communities destroyed in the CZU lightning complex...
San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park—now it’s clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets—many who moved over from last month’s sweep—are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the “field of dreams,” the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As November eighth draws closer, Tyller Williamson and Dan Albert will be making their final pushes to become the next Mayor of Monterey. Each candidate has certain motivations that push them to take over for longtime mayor Clyde Roberson. Dan Albert stated, “Public service has been in my family for many years, The post The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Editorial: California International Airshow Salinas
The 41st annual California International Airshow Salinas takes place this weekend. If you have not been to the airshow, we guarantee it’s a spectacle in the sky, like no other. Top military and civilian performers in the United States will thrill the crowds and over 100 static aircraft, exhibits...
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove honors shark attack heroes
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The city of Pacific Grove and the Monterey Fire Department officially recognized three heroes who helped save a swimmer from a shark attack at Lover's Point, on Thursday. The attack happened back on June 22, 2022. Swimmer Steve Bruemmer was attacked by a great white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Press Banner
Scotts Valley Is Home To Star Youth Derby Team
Tucked away in a remote corner of Scotts Valley, kids ages seven to 17 can be found whipping around an indoor track, jamming and blocking their way through the rollerskating contact sport of roller derby with the Santa Cruz Derby Groms. In the parlance of sports, the word “grom” is...
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
KSBW.com
Soledad becomes first South Monterey County city to fly Progress Flag
SOLEDAD, Calif. — On Monday, the city of Soledad raised the LGBTQ Progress Pride flag— becoming the first city in South Monterey County to fly to fly an LGBTQ-related flag. Many described the move as inclusive and joyous. Soledad resident Diana Garza said, “It makes me extremely happy...
KSBW.com
16-year-old arrested after fight at Aptos High School, SCSO reports
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight at Aptos High School. The Sheriff's office says they arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the fight. The fight happened at the school on Monday, according to investigators. It is still an active investigation, according to...
Santa Clara County doctors ready to quit, survey shows
Santa Clara County’s health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC)—nearly 69% of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
KSBW.com
Jets land in Monterey County for California International Airshow Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Starting Thursday, people in Salinas might hear a lot more flying in the air. Several jets have landed in Monterey County ahead of the California International Airshow Salinas this weekend. “It's an amazing event. It's patriotic, is family oriented and you couldn't ask for a better...
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 2