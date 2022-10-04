ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Steven ...... Indiana
3d ago

90% of the crime statistics come from one culture. but let's not talk about that yet right? maybe if people had learned to get a job and quit trying to be a thug maybe they would learn to have a little morals. but then again that's been going on since the 90s and it still is coming from one culture with all the murders

Chester A Benton Jr
3d ago

I'm continually Mystified🤔 how these criminals keep getting out of jail or prison for serious crimes! This young man was charged with a gun case in July of 2019...Fighting with a police officer and shooting at someone else causing the death of innocent woman! Where's is Kim Foxx 😕

Jermaine Marion
3d ago

That's strange that these cowardly gangbangers get brave when they have a gun,without a gun they're just as soft as kittens

fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
HARVEY, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by multiple gunmen on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at by multiple people on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 29-year-old victim was shot at by multiple men around 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue. The offenders fled the scene. The victim was hit once in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police. Crayton was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train

CHICAGO - A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man was out on bond in attempted murder case when he allegedly killed 2 men during ‘video shoot party’

CHICAGO - A man free on bond in an attempted murder case shot and killed two men during a "video shoot party" last month in North Lawndale, prosecutors said Wednesday. Absalom Coakley and the two victims were among roughly 50 people who showed up to the Sept. 24 party at a home in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Nugarus.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chicago man found guilty in murder of 6 family members

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 slayings of six members of his family — including two young boys — inside their Chicago home in 2016. The jury deliberated for about a day before finding 28-year-old Diego...
CHICAGO, IL
