Public Safety

WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
WRAL

France urges French nationals to leave Iran "as soon as possible"

CNN — France has urged all French nationals to leave Iran "as soon as possible," warning that they risk "arrest, arbitrary detentions and unfair trial." The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an update on its website Friday warned that "all French visitors, including dual nationals, are exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial."
WRAL

New S Korea gov't seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s new conservative government said Thursday it will push to abolish a gender equality ministry and create a new agency with broader responsibilities, one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign promises that roiled March’s hotly contested election. During the campaign, Yoon...
WRAL

Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC

CNN — OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will "consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities" designed...
WRAL

Ukraine says 2,400 square kilometers of territory recaptured in south

CNN — The Ukrainian military has recaptured 2,400 square kilometers of territory in Kherson region in the south of the country "since the beginning of the full-scale war," a senior Ukrainian official said Friday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said six settlements had been liberated in...
NewsBreak
Public Safety

