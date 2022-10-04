Read full article on original website
At least 2 killed in Iran as security forces intensify crackdown over protests
CNN — Iran's security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez in fresh protests on Saturday afternoon, as weeks of nationwide demonstrations gathered momentum. In Sanandaj, security forces shot and killed a driver in his car, while in one of...
A young woman's death in Iran has sparked an uprising. News organizations are grappling with how to cover it
CNN — Nationwide protests have gripped Iran for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. Her death has sparked violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities, reportedly leaving scores dead. The...
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
France urges French nationals to leave Iran "as soon as possible"
CNN — France has urged all French nationals to leave Iran "as soon as possible," warning that they risk "arrest, arbitrary detentions and unfair trial." The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an update on its website Friday warned that "all French visitors, including dual nationals, are exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial."
New S Korea gov't seeks to abolish gender equality ministry
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s new conservative government said Thursday it will push to abolish a gender equality ministry and create a new agency with broader responsibilities, one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign promises that roiled March’s hotly contested election. During the campaign, Yoon...
Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC
CNN — OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will "consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities" designed...
Massive blast cripples parts of Crimea-Russia bridge, in blow to Putin's war effort
CNN — In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion has severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland, paralyzing a key supply route for Moscow's faltering war in Ukraine. The blast early Saturday caused parts of the Kerch...
Ukraine says 2,400 square kilometers of territory recaptured in south
CNN — The Ukrainian military has recaptured 2,400 square kilometers of territory in Kherson region in the south of the country "since the beginning of the full-scale war," a senior Ukrainian official said Friday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said six settlements had been liberated in...
Morale is plummeting in Putin's private army as Russia's war in Ukraine falters
CNN — The Ukrainians' bodies lay side-by-side on the grass, the earth beside them splayed open by a crater. Dragged to the spot by Russian mercenaries, the victims' arms pointed to where they had died. "Let's plant a grenade on them," a voice says in husky Russian, in what...
Palestinian gunman wounds 2 Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman has seriously wounded two people after opening fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem
