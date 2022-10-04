ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
cbs12.com

PBSO dispatchers helping out in Charlotte County

Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian hammered the southwest Florida coastline on Sept. 28, causing extensive damage. Some people from our area went there to help behind the scenes. When Hurricane Ian roared through Charlotte County, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) was quick to respond to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
cbs12.com

Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida teen,14, stabs deputy in the head during stop, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy was stabbed multiple times after the sheriff's office said a 14 year old stabbed them multiple times during a stop. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an on-patrol deputy noticed a suspicious teenager riding a bicycle. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy he was heading to a fishing area nearby, but he wasn't holding any fishing equipment.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Vero Beach & Cardinal Newman still perfect on the Friday Night Blitz

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (CBS12) — Vero Beach is still perfect on the Treasure Coast, while Cardinal Newman is the best of the best in Palm Beach County. Both teams improved to 7-0 on Friday night with the Crusaders winning convincingly at Glades Central, and Vero Beach notching another impressive home win against Wellington.
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Election Local#Floridians#Governor#Election Day#Hurricane Ian#Wpec Tv
cbs12.com

Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Caribbean

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 13. This area is expected to stay to our south and not threaten us in Florida. Rainfall totals of 7-15" is forecast to occur in Central America this weekend as soon to...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
STUART, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs12.com

Double-shooting in West Palm Beach sends two men to the hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were take to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being involved in a double-shooting. The West Palm Beach Police Department said two men in their early 20s were shot on the lower-half of their bodies just before 4 p.m. The incident occurred at 23rd Street and Tamarind Ave.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy