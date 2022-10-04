Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
Florida Announces Transitional Sheltering Program for Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the State of Florida. This allows residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, who have applied for disaster assistance, to be eligible to shelter in a...
Palm Beach County residents eligible for disaster relief following Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday that Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance disaster relief. This new designation will allow residents, including those who lost their homes to the tornado in Delray Beach,...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics,...
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Second wave of FWC officers deployed to assist with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers are often the first to respond following a natural disaster — Hurricane Ian was no different. The FWC officials said the second wave of officers have been sent to assist people in need...
PBSO dispatchers helping out in Charlotte County
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian hammered the southwest Florida coastline on Sept. 28, causing extensive damage. Some people from our area went there to help behind the scenes. When Hurricane Ian roared through Charlotte County, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) was quick to respond to...
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Teenagers and Depression: symposium on youth mental health crisis in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida teenager took his own life Thursday morning, after jumping from a balcony at a high school in Fort Lauderdale in front of students and staff. The horrifying incident sparking an urgent plea from Broward County School District officials to keep...
Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
Florida teen,14, stabs deputy in the head during stop, sheriff says
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy was stabbed multiple times after the sheriff's office said a 14 year old stabbed them multiple times during a stop. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an on-patrol deputy noticed a suspicious teenager riding a bicycle. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy he was heading to a fishing area nearby, but he wasn't holding any fishing equipment.
Vero Beach & Cardinal Newman still perfect on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (CBS12) — Vero Beach is still perfect on the Treasure Coast, while Cardinal Newman is the best of the best in Palm Beach County. Both teams improved to 7-0 on Friday night with the Crusaders winning convincingly at Glades Central, and Vero Beach notching another impressive home win against Wellington.
Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Caribbean
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 13. This area is expected to stay to our south and not threaten us in Florida. Rainfall totals of 7-15" is forecast to occur in Central America this weekend as soon to...
Tropical Storm Julia strengthens, could become a hurricane before landfall
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth named storm of the season is moving across the western Caribbean at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Julia could become a hurricane as it moves into the western Caribbean before landfall along the coast...
'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
PBSO: 'Suspicious person' call leads to chase, a gun, 150 rounds, some pot and a warrant
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A call about a "suspicious person" in a neighborhood that had some "auto burglaries" ended with an arrest for what happened but also an outstanding warrant. An undercover agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about "canvassing the neighborhood for the...
Double-shooting in West Palm Beach sends two men to the hospital
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were take to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being involved in a double-shooting. The West Palm Beach Police Department said two men in their early 20s were shot on the lower-half of their bodies just before 4 p.m. The incident occurred at 23rd Street and Tamarind Ave.
Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
