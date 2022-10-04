WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were take to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being involved in a double-shooting. The West Palm Beach Police Department said two men in their early 20s were shot on the lower-half of their bodies just before 4 p.m. The incident occurred at 23rd Street and Tamarind Ave.

