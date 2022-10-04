The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Broncos hosting the Colts. Last week, Jonathan Taylor sprained his ankle and is out this week. What does this mean for Nyheim Hines’ fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO