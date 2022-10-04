Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
NFL Analysis Network
Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
With the Colts' abysmal start to the season, including wretched performances against division opponents, Peter King said he can feel Colts owner Jim Irsay "fixing to blow."
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans
A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad with Jonathan Taylor out vs. Broncos, per report
With star running back Jonathan Taylor nursing an ankle injury and out for the game, the Indianapolis Colts have elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad ahead of their "Thursday Night Football showdown" with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media. Lindsay spent the first three seasons of his career...
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Nyheim Hines vs. the Broncos? Fantasy Outlook for Colts Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Broncos hosting the Colts. Last week, Jonathan Taylor sprained his ankle and is out this week. What does this mean for Nyheim Hines’ fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Latavius Murray likely inactive for Broncos Thursday night
Denver Broncos new running back Latavius Murray is expected to be inactive on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Murray was just signed off the Saints' practice squad after Javonte Williams tore his ACL, but he's not expected to make his Broncos debut until Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Melvin Gordon is expected to operate as a "bell cow" back on Thursday night, per Rapoport's colleague James Palmer. Mike Boone will work in a change-of-pace capacity and the Broncos also called up Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for additional depth.
Colts vs. Broncos: Inactive players for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their lists of inactive players Thursday night ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field. The Colts ruled four players out on their final injury report while the Broncos ruled out four players and had an additional three players listed as questionable.
FOX Sports
Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos
DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
Comments / 0