Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
NFL Analysis Network

Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team

Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
profootballnetwork.com

Should You Start Nyheim Hines vs. the Broncos? Fantasy Outlook for Colts Running Back

The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Broncos hosting the Colts. Last week, Jonathan Taylor sprained his ankle and is out this week. What does this mean for Nyheim Hines’ fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
Matt Ryan
numberfire.com

Latavius Murray likely inactive for Broncos Thursday night

Denver Broncos new running back Latavius Murray is expected to be inactive on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Murray was just signed off the Saints' practice squad after Javonte Williams tore his ACL, but he's not expected to make his Broncos debut until Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Melvin Gordon is expected to operate as a "bell cow" back on Thursday night, per Rapoport's colleague James Palmer. Mike Boone will work in a change-of-pace capacity and the Broncos also called up Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for additional depth.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
