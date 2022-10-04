Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Civilian graduates from Airmen Leadership School at MAFB
GREAT FALLS Mont. - As airmen progress through the ranks, leadership school equips them with the training they need to lead their subordinate troops. "First line supervisors are coming in through our doors to learn what it's like to be a leader, a supervisor," said TSgt Jane Nucal, and ALS instructor at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB)
montanarightnow.com
Construction at Armington Junction continues
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When planning your next drive through US Highway 89 and 87 along Armington Junction, you might have to add some time to your trip as construction has people moving slow on the gravel roads. The construction started back in April and has people following a pilot...
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls PD looking for vehicle occupants after reports of a gun being fired Tuesday morning
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information regarding reports of a gun being fired early Tuesday morning, and homes with several spots of damage in Great Falls. Several calls came in regarding sounds of a gun being fired around 3:30 am on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
Comments / 0