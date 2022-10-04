ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
dodgerblue.com

Odds News: Guardians, Mets, Blue Jays, and Cardinals all Favorites

With Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners settled on a new and expanded postseason structure that grew the field of 10 teams to 12 with the addition of an extra entrant in each league. The old wild card play-in game has been replaced by a...
MLB
UPI News

MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule

The start of the 2022 MLB postseason is on deck, with a dozen games set to take place as part the Wild Card rounds. The start of the NHL season also will headline the slate of weekend sports events.
MLS
WBAL Radio

Orioles' home attendance in 2022 among lowest in MLB

Despite being competitive during the season, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the lowest home attendance crowds in 2022. Not including Wednesday's season-ending doubleheader, Baseball Reference said the Orioles had just over 1.3 million fans attend home games this season. That works out to an average of just over 17,000 per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Orioles Blue Jays#The Baltimore Orioles#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles split doubleheader with Blue Jays to cap first winning season since 2016

Early Wednesday morning, sitting in the bowels of Camden Yards, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias admitted the Orioles’ strongest season since his arrival “crept up” on him and those on the field. This was all ahead of schedule. Next season, Elias wants Baltimore to be a playoff team, competing in the difficult American League East for free-agent signings as well as wins. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: The surprising Baltimore Orioles and the great pick-me-up of 2022 | COMMENTARY

On the way to the last Orioles games of the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon, a day of work or school for most, a woman at the bus stop said she had just come from a job interview at the nearby nursing home. She needed a new position, she said, because her last — taking care of a heavy, elderly woman at home — had been too hard on her back. “I can’t wait to get home to take a Tylenol,” the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles and their fans set sights on 2023 playoffs, although dueling Angelos family lawsuits cloud offseason forecast

The Major League Baseball playoffs begin this weekend. Next year, Orioles fans expect their team to be in them. The 2022 regular season concluded Wednesday, with the Orioles finishing 83-79 and missing the postseason for the sixth straight year — but far surpassing preseason expectations. And even as questions loom around the organization — the sons of 93-year-old owner Peter Angelos remain ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE – As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy